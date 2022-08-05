SAYING GRACE: Love is the greatest way to “win friends and influence people"

Throughout my life, I have found myself in roles that require interaction with a diverse group of people from a wide array of backgrounds. For example, as a Miss America Pageant local titleholder, I would meet with government officials one day, teach at a Head Start Center the next, and serve food to the homeless in Baltimore on the weekend.

As a professional speaker to school students and women’s ministries, I have had the opportunity to meet individuals of all ages from across our country. Currently, my role as moderator of an international online community requires me to interact and connect with people like never before.

If you had known me in middle and high school, you would probably find it hard to believe that I would be good at the above mentioned jobs. I was extremely socially awkward and often found it difficult to make friends.

That all changed when my mother enrolled me in the Dale Carnegie Effective Communications and Human Relations Course. Dale Carnegie was a brilliant business man who built much of his success on his ability to make friends. His book, “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” first published in 1936, has sold over 30 million copies and continues to be a best-seller today.

When you read Carnegie’s book, you will notice that many of his principles are based on wisdom found in the Bible. In the book of Proverbs, King Solomon wrote that in order to have friends a person must “show themselves friendly” (Proverbs 18:24).

For some of us, that comes easily and naturally, but for those of us who struggle to “make friends and influence people,” I would like to share two of my favorite principles from Carnegie’s book and the Scriptures with which they align.

Principle #1: Don’t Criticize, Condemn or Complain

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus tells his followers that they should worry about the “beam” in their own eye before they try to remove the “speck” from another person’s eye.

Criticism is rarely ever constructive. It is futile because it puts a person on the defensive and usually makes them strive to justify themselves. Carnegie explains that it is much better to work on our own deficiencies than to condemn another person.

Have you ever been around a person who does nothing but complain all the time? I have. My husband and I call these people “life-suckers” because they suck the life right out of you. One of my favorite verses to quote my children is Philippians 2:14, “Do everything without complaining or arguing.” Be a friend, not a life-sucker, don’t criticize, condemn or complain.

Principle #2: Be a Good Listener. Encourage Others to Talk About Themselves.Carnegie explains that he once attended a dinner party where he met a botanist whom he found to be absolutely fascinating. He listened for hours with excitement as the botanist spoke of exotic plants and indoor gardens, until the party ended and everyone left.

Before leaving, the botanist told the host of the dinner party that Carnegie was a “most interesting conversationalist” and gave him several compliments. Of course, Carnegie had hardly said anything at all. What he had done was listen intently. He listened because he was genuinely interested.

“And so I had him thinking of me as a good conversationalist when, in reality, I had been merely a good listener and had encouraged him to talk,” Carnegie noted.

Jesus’ half brother James wrote, “let every person be quick to hear and slow to speak . . .” (James 1:19). Most of us are so concerned with what we are going to say next that we don’t truly listen when someone else is speaking. Yet, most people would prefer a good listener to a good talker.

It is import to check our motivation when attempting to improve our interpersonal skills. Used incorrectly, these principles make us no better than a con artist who manipulates others for personal gain. Like Jesus Himself, we should always be motivated by love, for love is the greatest way to “win friends and influence people.”

I’d love to have you join me in my online community for mothers, young and old. Visit heatherablondi.com today to sign up for free!