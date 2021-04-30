Saying Grace: 'Love your neighbor as yourself,' even those that live in our homes

IT WAS 2 o’clock in the afternoon and I had just sat down for the first time since waking up. After a week away, there was much to be done and my to-do list was still a mile long, but I decided to take a much-needed break. Freshly brewed coffee in hand, I pulled up a video by one of my favorite authors about creating a life-giving home.
Twenty-five minutes later, I was exactly six minutes into the 12-minute video. The first interruption came from my 15-year-old asking if she could take a break from her school work. Then my 13-year-old wanted to know where her good dress pants were. Thirty seconds later my 6-year-old wanted to show me the “flying sled” she had made with her tinker toys. Not to be outdone by her sisters, my 11-year-old interrupted me to ask about her writing class project. After that, I paused the video and gave up.
A few hours later, I microwaved my now cold cup of coffee, picked up a book by the same author, and determined to get through the first chapter before beginning our evening routine of dinner and shuttling kids to different events. I read two sentences before I had to referee an argument about who would hold the new guinea pigs. I soldiered on, though, stopping every few sentences to answer a question, look at a creation or intervene in a disagreement.
Needless to say, my nerves were on edge. I was tired, frustrated, and just wanted a few moments to myself. So when my husband called on his way home from work and asked for a favor, well, let’s just say I didn’t react in the best of ways. I stomped around the house, muttering under my breath and scowling at my children. Each out-of-place object or mess felt like a personal affront against all of my efforts to create a place of rest and relaxation for my family. What began as an attempt to learn about how to create a life-giving home ended with me behaving in a way that sucked the life right out of it.
Nothing reveals our character flaws like becoming a parent. Andy Stanley, author and pastor of North Point Community Church, shared this in a recent podcast: “Nothing surfaces our self-centeredness and our selfishness quicker and fiercer than raising another human being. From day one, the stage is set for a clash of wills of epic proportion, a clash of wills that has the potential to bring out the worst in us, the fear in us, the insecurity in us, the anger in us, and the ugly in us.”
We can find much wisdom in the pages of our Bibles, but we would be hard-pressed to find an example of a functional, healthy family. In fact, most of the families recorded on the pages of Scripture were extremely dysfunctional. And while Jesus never directly addressed parenting, he did tell us how we are to behave toward one another, “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:40). Yes, even the “neighbors” that live in our homes.
Most of us know what love feels like, but what does love in action look like? The Apostle Paul answers this question in one of his letters to the church in Corinth, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails” (1 Corinthians 13:4-8).
I have learned that I am incapable of loving others, especially those closest to me, with this kind of love on my own. I am only able to give this type of love when I am first filled with God’s love through worship, prayer, and the reading of His Word. As we do this, we are not only filled with God’s love to overflowing, but we become a little more like Jesus with each passing day.
In John 15, Jesus is recorded as saying, “Greater love has no one than this, that a person will lay down his life for his friends.” Putting aside my selfish desires is a daily decision that I must make for the sake of those I love. And though my sacrifice pales in comparison to His, I can look to Jesus’ example of ultimate self-sacrifice so that He could bring us into right relationship with God.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.