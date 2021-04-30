Saying Grace: 'Love your neighbor as yourself,' even those that live in our homes

IT WAS 2 o’clock in the afternoon and I had just sat down for the first time since waking up. After a week away, there was much to be done and my to-do list was still a mile long, but I decided to take a much-needed break. Freshly brewed coffee in hand, I pulled up a video by one of my favorite authors about creating a life-giving home.

Twenty-five minutes later, I was exactly six minutes into the 12-minute video. The first interruption came from my 15-year-old asking if she could take a break from her school work. Then my 13-year-old wanted to know where her good dress pants were. Thirty seconds later my 6-year-old wanted to show me the “flying sled” she had made with her tinker toys. Not to be outdone by her sisters, my 11-year-old interrupted me to ask about her writing class project. After that, I paused the video and gave up.

A few hours later, I microwaved my now cold cup of coffee, picked up a book by the same author, and determined to get through the first chapter before beginning our evening routine of dinner and shuttling kids to different events. I read two sentences before I had to referee an argument about who would hold the new guinea pigs. I soldiered on, though, stopping every few sentences to answer a question, look at a creation or intervene in a disagreement.