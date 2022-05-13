SAYING GRACE: Marvel movies, shadow of ultimate superhero story--the gospel of Jesus

I am a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe having watched, re-watched and watched again many of the movies (and TV shows on Disney+) released by the studio over the last 15 years. I love how each film is capable of standing on its own, but is also woven into a greater over-arching storyline.

After the end of Phase 3 (Marvel categorizes its movies in phases), many have doubted whether or not Marvel could continue to match the level of storytelling it achieved in the past. I have loved watching the TV series that were inspired by the movies that are in turn inspiring more films. I have been eagerly awaiting the release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” My excitement reached peak levels the week before it hit theaters when the trailer revealed the return of my favorite character, Peggy Carter.

I walked into the theater on opening night with a sense of eager anticipation. Unfortunately, I left feeling sad and dejected. In the time since I have been thinking a lot about why this movie left me feeling so different than the previous ones did (I promise no spoilers!) and have come to several conclusions.

First, we must address why superhero stories are so popular in the first place. For hundreds of years, we have told stories of heroes from King Arthur to Superman. These stories are laced with virtue, chivalry and the triumph of good over evil. They usually have a clear formula that culminates in the good guy defeating the bad guy causing everyone to live happily ever after.

Further, I think part of the reason Marvel movies have become so popular is that their characters are so relatable. They are not perfect. They have flaws that they have to overcome. They have to learn to work together for the greater good. They have to dig deep inside of themselves to find the strength and character needed to save the day. In some small way, they inspire us to do the same.

I left the theater feeling lost and dejected after the end of “Avengers: Infinity War,” where half of the universe’s population is killed, including many of the heroes we have grown to love. I have never heard a theater so silent at the end of a movie as we all tried to process what we had just seen. Thankfully, we all knew that this was not the end of the story. It was just part one of two. We had just witnessed the messy part in the middle where it seems like the bad guy has defeated our heroes, but the story wasn’t over yet.

Podcaster and author Angelina Stanford says this of fairy tales, “Each fairy tale story is a miniature gospel story, but each of them together is telling a different component of the Gospel story. A fairy tale by definition is a redemption story.” I believe superhero stories fall into this category, as well. We are drawn to these stories because they are a type and shadow of the ultimate superhero story, the gospel of Jesus.

In this story, Jesus is born of humble beginnings. He overcomes temptation. He performs miracles. He is seemingly defeated by His enemy. His followers leave the scene hopeless and confused. This is not how the story was supposed to end. Thankfully, it was just the messy middle part. Hope was found again when Jesus conquered the ultimate enemy—sin and death itself.

The difference between this superhero story and all the others is that it really happened. God really did walk among us. He really did heal the sick and raise the dead. Through His own resurrection, He gave us all the chance to do the same. Because of Jesus, we too can overcome our own personal “villains” and ultimately have eternal life through belief in Him. Ours can also become a story of redemption as we live out our own happily-ever-after with Him.

Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.