Saying Grace: Our collective history has been half told

When I was a little girl, I remember sitting in my grandmother’s living room and looking up at a large portrait of Jesus that hung on the wall. The light-skinned, blond-haired and blue-eyed man exuded a sense of tranquility and peacefulness. Jesus was portrayed similarly in the larger-than-life painting that served as the backdrop for our little Presbyterian church’s altar.
That 1950s whitewashed version of Jesus, a Jewish man from the Middle East, bears little resemblance to his actual appearance. Unfortunately, it is not just Jesus’ physical characteristics that have been misrepresented over the years. The story of the Black church in America and the contributions of its members and leaders is one that has only just started to be uncovered and told.
Just south of us in Colonial Williamsburg, they are digging into the past to piece together the history of one of the oldest African American churches in this country. First Baptist Church was founded by free and enslaved African Americans in 1776.
In 1772, a Virginia woman agreed to allow her slave to become a Baptist minister. Gowan Pamphlet became the first ordained Black man in America and leader of a congregation of 200 members. First Baptist Church was built on land donated by a white family who defied the laws of the land and popular opinion of the time. Instead, they obeyed God’s law to love one another as image bearers of our mutual Creator.
Gowan Pamphlet took immense risks to share the Gospel. He not only faced potential punishment for leading a gathering of African Americans, but he also faced harassment as a Baptist dissenter from the officially recognized Church of England. Inspired by the Great Awakening message that people of high station and low were equally in need of repentance and spiritual renewal, Pamphlet preached about the insidiousness of sin, the need for salvation and the equality of all in the eyes of God. Pamphlet was freed in 1793 and remained the pastor of First Baptist Church, which had grown to 500 members, until he died in 1807.
Sadly, when Colonial Williamsburg was being restored in the 1950s, the church was torn down to make way for a parking lot. Indicative of the prevailing attitudes toward Blacks at the time, no one thought that the history of this Black church was worth preserving. Thankfully, we have come a long way as a culture since then, even though we still have a long way to go.
History is often written by those who had the power instead of reflecting actual events and people. We now recognize that our collective history has been half told. The archeologists at Colonial Williamsburg are working to remedy that wrong with the goal of eventually reconstructing the church build and recovering its history.
They have dug up an ink bottle, which tells that someone could write. A vanilla extract bottle was found, which means cooking was done on-site. Animal bones were found, indicating a possible barbecue. Slowly and methodically, they are uncovering the original foundation of the church.
In a time when there is so much talk of racial tolerance and reconciliation, I think that we can learn a lot from the people who helped bring First Baptist Church into existence. One aspect of tolerance is the ability to find a connection with someone despite perceived differences. First Baptist Church was the result of whites and Blacks coming together because of their shared faith in God.
Paul wrote to the church in Galatia, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28). Because of man’s sinful nature, this egalitarian community will never fully come into being this side of heaven. Nevertheless, we should all strive to bring this little piece of heaven down to earth by working to ensure equality and justice for all.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.