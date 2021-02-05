Saying Grace: Our collective history has been half told

Gowan Pamphlet took immense risks to share the Gospel. He not only faced potential punishment for leading a gathering of African Americans, but he also faced harassment as a Baptist dissenter from the officially recognized Church of England. Inspired by the Great Awakening message that people of high station and low were equally in need of repentance and spiritual renewal, Pamphlet preached about the insidiousness of sin, the need for salvation and the equality of all in the eyes of God. Pamphlet was freed in 1793 and remained the pastor of First Baptist Church, which had grown to 500 members, until he died in 1807.

Sadly, when Colonial Williamsburg was being restored in the 1950s, the church was torn down to make way for a parking lot. Indicative of the prevailing attitudes toward Blacks at the time, no one thought that the history of this Black church was worth preserving. Thankfully, we have come a long way as a culture since then, even though we still have a long way to go.

History is often written by those who had the power instead of reflecting actual events and people. We now recognize that our collective history has been half told. The archeologists at Colonial Williamsburg are working to remedy that wrong with the goal of eventually reconstructing the church build and recovering its history.