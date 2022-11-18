SAYING GRACE: Our hearts will be where our treasure is found

A flood of emotions came rushing back as I listened to the voice on the other end of the line. Feelings of betrayal and heartache caused long-suppressed tears to flow freely, as my cousin shared the news that he had sold what had been my grandfather’s property.

Memories of opening Christmas presents under a brightly decorated tree, sledding down the backyard hill when it snowed and hunting for eggs on Easter morning flashed in my head like images on a TV screen.

I listened to my cousin explain that he had accepted an offer that he “could not refuse” from a developer who plans on tearing down the house to make room for a new community. My grandfather literally built that house brick by brick with his own two hands. It meant everything to him and he left it to my cousin when he died because he believed that it would be kept in the family. Sadly, he was wrong.

Yes, I am sad the house that holds so many family memories will be gone, but my heartbreak really comes from the reminder that the house and everything in it became more important to my grandfather than his friends and loved ones.

Jesus tells us in Matthew 6:19 to not lay up for ourselves treasures on this earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal. Instead, we are to store our treasures in heaven. He concludes by reminding us that our hearts will be where our treasure is found.

Unfortunately, my grandfather did not heed this advice. His greed and desire to keep his possessions strained family relationships that should have brought him great comfort during his last days. His treasure was found in something that will literally be destroyed, instead of in relationships that will last for all of eternity.

I am sure that I am not the only person who has had possessions or wealth come between them and a loved one. Did you have a parent who was so focused on their career that it made you feel like you did not matter to them? Or maybe a spouse who couldn’t control their spending to the point that your marriage collapsed?

I know I have the tendency to become so focused on the things I like to do—writing, crafts, reading—that I can lose sight of the fact those things will not last. It is the time I spend building relationships with family and friends that have eternal value.

How can we avoid making these same mistakes? What does it mean to lay up our treasures in heaven? I believe that the answer can be found in Jesus’ response to an inquisitive lawyer in Matthew 22:36-39.

“Teacher, which is the great commandment in the Law?” And he said to him, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

Like a young child who tries to please their parents, loving God in this way makes us desire to obey His commandments When we love those around us as we love ourselves we automatically put their needs before our own. What we want takes a back seat to our desire to build a relationship with them and make them happy.

Loving God and loving others causes us to look for ways to reach out to those in need. These could be people in our own family, the stranger looking for a meal at the local soup kitchen, or the lonely elderly neighbor who needs the leaves on her lawn raked and a friend to talk to. Building relationships becomes our chief focus, instead of accumulating worldly goods and riches.

The reality is that our earthly treasures will most likely end up in the trash or at the Goodwill or an estate sale when we pass away, but when we follow Jesus’ two most important commandments we are literally laying up treasures in heaven that can never be destroyed.