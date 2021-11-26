Saying Grace: Remember the true meaning of Christmas

After spending last year’s holiday season quarantined in our own homes, Americans are traveling in record numbers. In an effort to prevent an increase in COVID-19 cases, the CDC has issued a set of guidelines for safe and healthy holiday gatherings.
While protecting our physical health through this season is important, keeping our mental and emotional health intact is just as, if not more, important. Let’s face it, the last six weeks of the year are hard. Our schedules are full and our bank accounts are empty. The season reminds us of lost loved ones and magnifies any conflicts we have with family and friends.
Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a guide for how to navigate the emotional pitfalls that the holiday season so often brings? Thankfully, we can find all the advice and wisdom we need to get through any season of life written on the pages of Scripture. I’d like to share some of my favorite verses that help me to have a holly, jolly holiday.
When I start to worry about not being enough or having enough, I pray. I ask God to expand my time and to expand my capacity. “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7).
When I struggle to forgive a family member or friend for a past wrong, I remember all of which I have been forgiven, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32). I ask God for the strength to forgive as He has forgiven me.
When I am annoyed by someone on the road or in a store and I am tempted to lash out in my impatience, I recall Jesus’ command to treat others as I want to be treated (Matthew 7:12).
When I feel discontent with what I have while shopping for gifts with which to bless others, I recite, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:19-21).
When I am tempted to walk past Santa ringing his bell outside of Walmart, I think of how we are commanded to care for the poor and needy, “In all things I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35).
When I get caught up in all the hustle and bustle and start to forget the true meaning of Christmas, I hear the words of Linus in Charlie Brown’s Christmas television special.
“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.
And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.
And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men (Luke 2:8-14).”
As we enter this holiday season, I pray that by remembering these holiday guidelines your days will be filled with joy, peace and happiness.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.