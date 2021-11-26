Saying Grace: Remember the true meaning of Christmas

When I struggle to forgive a family member or friend for a past wrong, I remember all of which I have been forgiven, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32). I ask God for the strength to forgive as He has forgiven me.

When I am annoyed by someone on the road or in a store and I am tempted to lash out in my impatience, I recall Jesus’ command to treat others as I want to be treated (Matthew 7:12).

When I feel discontent with what I have while shopping for gifts with which to bless others, I recite, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:19-21).

When I am tempted to walk past Santa ringing his bell outside of Walmart, I think of how we are commanded to care for the poor and needy, “In all things I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35).