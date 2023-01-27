SAYING GRACE: Remembering Maw, and her legacy

This week my family marked the two-year anniversary of the passing our of matriarch, my beloved grandmother, Dolores Miller. I have been thinking about her and her legacy a lot this week. Four years ago, on the occasion of her 90th birthday, I wrote the following tribute. The words and the sentiments behind them mean even more today than they did then. I hope they move you to live your life like she did, with a love for God and a love for others in your heart. Enjoy.

***

My grandmother, Dolores Miller, turned 90 years old this week. This incredible milestone has caused me to reflect not just on her life, but on the world events that she has lived through during her near 100 years on this earth.

She was a little girl during the Great Depression. Her mother made her dresses out of chicken feed sacks.

She came of age during World War II and worked for the Navy at Fort Eustis. She remembers rationing and breadlines. I grew up hearing stories of how her and her friends used eye pencil to draw a line up the back of their legs so that it would look like they were wearing stockings. She watched news reels of the atrocities taking place overseas.

My grandmother lived through Pearl Harbor, the civil rights movement, the Hindenburg crash, the Cuban missile crisis, the feminist movement, the Texas clock tower shooting, the assassination of JFK, the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Vietnam, the Korean War, Chernobyl, the Cold War, the LA riots, Sept. 11th, the Oklahoma City bombing, the list goes on and on.

During these horrific tragedies, people questioned the state of the world in which they lived. They asked themselves the same questions that we are asking now. How could such horrible things happen? Why would God allow it? How do we heal the divide? How can we go on in the face of such tragedy, violence and evil?

I believe the answer can be found in the way my grandmother has lived her life. We live our lives to the fullest. We unconditionally love those around us with a fierce passion. We give of ourselves to serve others with our time and talents.

My grandmother has dedicated her life to others through service to God, family and her church. She faithfully served as an elder, secretary and Sunday school teacher for over 30 years. Every Sunday you would find her raising her hands in praise to the Lord as she sang with the church choir.

She helped my mother raise me and my little brothers when my father walked out the door. She became a surrogate grandmother to the children she taught through her role as a school teacher and nursery worker.

She lived large. She loved to dance to the big bands like the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Every summer included extended trips to Atlantic City (before the casinos took over), long days spent on the beach, and nightly strolls on the Boardwalk.

The Apostle Paul, in his letter to the church in Rome, told the Christians there to “. . . not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” (Romans 12:20). A quick glance through history proves that there has always been evil in the world. Sadly, as long man has free will, some men will choose to hurt and harm those around them.

In the face of this sickening reality, we must choose the good. We cannot allow ourselves to live in fear or to be overcome by evil, hate and bitterness. No, instead we do what my grandmother and countless others before her have done.

We live well and love well. That is the answer to how we go on from these tragedies. We cherish every moment in honor of those who had their moments cut short. We look for ways to serve those around us. We give of our time, talents and finances. We love others unconditionally. We seek God on a daily basis—for the strength to get through the dark days and to thank Him for the good.

Thank you, Maw, for being such a wonderful example of a life well-lived and well-loved.