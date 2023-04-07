In May 2016, six million viewers tuned in to watch “The Passion” on Fox. This modern-day musical retelling of Jesus’ death and resurrection used unlikely pop ballads to communicate the drama and emotion of the most pivotal event in all of history.

Set in New Orleans and narrated by Tyler Perry, the production brought together an eclectic cast of musical talent. Jesus, played by telenovela actor Jencarlos Canela, and his disciples, including the legendary Michael W. Smith, resembled a 21st-century boy band more closely than a group of first-century fishermen.

Trisha Yearwood (Mary), Seal (Pontius Pilate), Chris Daughtry (Judas) and Prince Royce (Peter) delivered passionate performances. The broadcast also featured a 20-foot illuminated cross carried by a procession of hundreds of people from the Superdome to “The Passion” stage.

As I watched the timeworn story unfold on a modern-day backdrop played by actors in contemporary clothing, I was reminded of one of my favorite songs, “Wide Eyed” by Nichole Nordeman.

Through soulful lyrics, Nordeman asks us to think about how we would react if Jesus were born in 2016 and not 2,000 years ago. Would we embrace Him as our beloved Savior or dismiss Him as a crazy person or a fraud? Would we be “left wide-eyed in disbelief and disillusion . . . Unaware that [we] were staring at the image of [our] God?”

Think about it for a moment. What if the brother of your college roommate suddenly claimed to be the long-awaited Messiah? What if he started traveling with a large group, performing miracles and teaching about love, forgiveness, and how to be “born again”? What would your reaction be? Would you embrace him or think that he had gone mad?

How would the church establishment react if someone came in and started to share a new way to get to God — one different from the system that had been in place for thousands of years? Would they accept the change, or would they do everything in their power to protect their religion?

If Jesus arrived on the scene today, who would He socialize with? Where would He spend His time? I doubt we would find Him in a three-piece suit attending a church that resembles a country club. Instead, I think we would see him mingling with the patrons at the local watering hole, racetrack or casino in a pair of jeans.

Jesus would be more likely to spend his time with those who would find it difficult to be accepted in the typical American church. When the religious leaders of His day complained that Jesus was eating with sinners, he answered, “It is not those who are healthy who need a physician, but those who are sick; I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners.” (Mark 2:17)

What group would you find yourself in? Those who believed and followed Jesus, those that mocked and derided Him, or those who feared His influence and power over the people?

As a Christian, it is easy to look back with disdain on those that didn’t recognize Jesus as the Messiah, God’s Son. So we ask ourselves, how could they not see? How could they not understand? How could they have treated Him with such contempt? But when put into a modern context, it is easy to relate to doubters, scoffers and unbelievers.

When speaking of the resurrection of Jesus, Tyler Perry said, “Science tells us that we need first to see, and then we will believe. But for followers of Christ, we must first believe, and only then can we truly see.”

As we prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ this Easter Sunday, let us take the time to examine our hearts and ask ourselves what we really believe about this man whose life changed the world He lived in and who is still changing our world today.

If Jesus asked you, as He did His disciples, “But who do you say I am?” How would you respond? I would answer like Peter, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”