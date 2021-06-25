Saying Grace: Seeking ways to use our gifts to bless others

They knowingly volunteered their time to meet a physical need but unknowingly met an emotional need by sharing their God-given talent with others. So often we tend to make a distinction between the sacred and the secular. We put those who have been gifted as teachers, preachers and missionaries up on a pedestal thinking that they have a higher calling than the rest of us.

We are not all called to ministry, but that doesn’t negate the importance of the gifting that we have each received from the Lord. It is just up to us to find ways in which we can use our talents to bless others. I have a friend who is deft with the crochet hook. She makes the most beautiful garments and freely gives them away. As the recipient of some of her handiwork, I can attest to what a blessing it was to receive the items she lovingly made.

We all have gifts and talents that can be used for the benefit of others. Maybe you can whip up an amazing home-cooked meal for a friend going through a difficult or busy time. Are you the hostess with the most-est? Look for opportunities to bring people together for fun and fellowship.