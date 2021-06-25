Saying Grace: Seeking ways to use our gifts to bless others

My mother, a lifelong dancer, dreamed of having a little girl who would follow in her footsteps. When I was a baby, she would gently mold my feet into a perfect ballerina turnout. She waited until I was 5 years old before enrolling me in a studio affiliated with the Royal Academy of Dance.
I quickly realized that I was not quite like the other little girls in my class. They would gallop across the room gracefully while I floundered about like a baby colt on new legs. After two years of instruction, my teacher pulled my mother aside and told her, “If you want her to have grace, keep her in dance class. If you want her to have poise, keep her in dance class. If you want her to be a dancer, you are wasting your money”—ending my short career as a ballerina.
My mother’s dream finally came true, though. She has four extremely talented granddaughters who somehow inherited the skills that I did not. I guess sometimes these things skip a generation.
The past few months have been full of rehearsals for their performance with Avery Ballet at Market Square in Downtown Fredericksburg. I could not have been more proud of my four little girls as they danced their hearts out for all to see. It was obvious that dancing brings them great joy, which in turn brought joy to all who watched.
My little girls also have compassionate and generous hearts, so when they were invited to distribute food with Micah Ministries, they jumped at the opportunity. As they were handing out the bags, they overheard a woman talking about the dance performance that she watched the previous weekend. She said that seeing those girls up onstage made her day. My daughter exclaimed, “Do you mean the one at Market Square? I was in that!”
They knowingly volunteered their time to meet a physical need but unknowingly met an emotional need by sharing their God-given talent with others. So often we tend to make a distinction between the sacred and the secular. We put those who have been gifted as teachers, preachers and missionaries up on a pedestal thinking that they have a higher calling than the rest of us.
We are not all called to ministry, but that doesn’t negate the importance of the gifting that we have each received from the Lord. It is just up to us to find ways in which we can use our talents to bless others. I have a friend who is deft with the crochet hook. She makes the most beautiful garments and freely gives them away. As the recipient of some of her handiwork, I can attest to what a blessing it was to receive the items she lovingly made.
We all have gifts and talents that can be used for the benefit of others. Maybe you can whip up an amazing home-cooked meal for a friend going through a difficult or busy time. Are you the hostess with the most-est? Look for opportunities to bring people together for fun and fellowship.
Often, we need not look any further than our homes when seeking ways to use our gifts to bless others. I love to sew and have been diligently honing my skill for the past 20 years. It brings me great satisfaction to see my daughters beam with delight when they wear a garment that they know their mother made just for them. That dress or skirt or pajamas is more than just an item of clothing, it represents a sacrifice of time and resources out of my great love for them.
My daughters were fortunate enough to be made aware of how their dance performance blessed this particular woman, but we may not always be that lucky. Most of the time we will never know how using our talent has made an impact on the life of another. Therefore, let us step out in confidence knowing that God Himself has uniquely gifted us and pray that He direct that gifting for the benefit of those who need it most.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.