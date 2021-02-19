Saying Grace: Significance of ashes through church history

Living in a location where we often lose power has made me very thankful for our wood-burning stove during the recent spate of winter storms. As I sat cleaning it out from the last time we lit a fire, I couldn’t help but contemplate the significance that ashes have had throughout church history.
In the Old Testament, we see the use of ashes over and over again as a sign of repentance and mourning. Mordecai, Esther’s uncle, puts on sackcloth and ashes as a sign of mourning when he learns of Haman’s plan to annihilate his people. Job sits in “dust and ashes” to show his repentance and need for forgiveness (Job 42:6).
Ashes can be a symbol and a reminder of our lowliness in comparison with God’s glory. Abraham prefaces a question to the Lord by acknowledging that he is “nothing but dust and ashes” (Genesis 18:27). Before expelling Adam from the Garden of Eden God tells him, “By the sweat of your brow will you have food to eat until you return to the ground from which you were made. For you were made from dust, and to dust you will return.”
For centuries, Christians of different denominations have observed Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season, with ashes and fasting. The early church in Rome began a period of public penance on the first day of Lent by dressing in sackcloth and being sprinkled with ashes. They were required to stay apart from one another until Maundy Thursday, the Thursday before Easter.
These practices fell into disuse between the eighth and 10th centuries and were replaced by the placing of ashes on the heads of the entire congregation. In the modern Roman Catholic Church, Ash Wednesday is one of the most heavily attended masses of the year. Many Protestant denominations also hold Ash Wednesday services.
An emphasis on Ash Wednesday and Lent was never part of the church culture in which I was raised. It was seen as popish and was even viewed as having the potential of leading people into spiritual bondage.
Lately, more and more evangelicals have begun to rethink that stance and have embraced these ancient traditions. Thankfully, as a follower of Christ, I do not have to do penance for my sin. The Apostle Peter writes, “He bore our sins in his body on the tree . . . By his wounds you have been healed” (1 Peter 2:24). I do not have to pay for my sin because Christ has already done that for me.
While I need not punish myself over my sin, it does not mean that I do not regret it. Sin, like fire, hurts and burns. Its consequences can leave us and those around us with lasting scars. It can burn up the life that we have built leaving nothing but ashes in its place. Observing Ash Wednesday can serve as a reminder of the damage done by sin causing us to root it out in all areas of our lives.
Furthermore, rather than mourning throughout the Lenten season, I choose to use it as a time to focus with joy and gladness on all of the things for which I am grateful. Through grace, we now have a “crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of gladness instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair” (Isaiah 61:3).
Jesus told his disciples that they would, “weep and mourn while the world rejoices. You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy . . . Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy” (John 16:19-22).
The disciples mourned when Jesus was crucified because they thought that all was lost. Their tears of sadness were replaced with tears of joy three days later, when they saw that Jesus had conquered sin and death.
In a time when it is easy to mourn over all that seems to have been lost in this world, as we move forward through the season of Lent toward Easter Sunday, it is my prayer that our lives will be marked by gratefulness and joy as we reflect on our forgiven sins and the promise of eternal life for all who believe in Him.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.