Saying Grace: Significance of ashes through church history

These practices fell into disuse between the eighth and 10th centuries and were replaced by the placing of ashes on the heads of the entire congregation. In the modern Roman Catholic Church, Ash Wednesday is one of the most heavily attended masses of the year. Many Protestant denominations also hold Ash Wednesday services.

An emphasis on Ash Wednesday and Lent was never part of the church culture in which I was raised. It was seen as popish and was even viewed as having the potential of leading people into spiritual bondage.

Lately, more and more evangelicals have begun to rethink that stance and have embraced these ancient traditions. Thankfully, as a follower of Christ, I do not have to do penance for my sin. The Apostle Peter writes, “He bore our sins in his body on the tree . . . By his wounds you have been healed” (1 Peter 2:24). I do not have to pay for my sin because Christ has already done that for me.

While I need not punish myself over my sin, it does not mean that I do not regret it. Sin, like fire, hurts and burns. Its consequences can leave us and those around us with lasting scars. It can burn up the life that we have built leaving nothing but ashes in its place. Observing Ash Wednesday can serve as a reminder of the damage done by sin causing us to root it out in all areas of our lives.