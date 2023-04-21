Earworms can be so annoying. No, I am not talking about little worms that live in your ear (that would be horrible!). I am referring to songs that get stuck in your head and play the same few lines over and over like a broken record player.

In 2017, a study published in the journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts gave insight into why this phenomena happens. It seems that earworms have certain qualities in common. They are not too simple, but also not too complex. They have a catchy rhythm that you can move to and they have a rhythmic pitch pattern. The melody moves up and down like in “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”

Some of the most frequently cited earworms were Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” by Journey, “Moves Like Jagger,” by Maroon 5, and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” by Queen. “ I see a little silhouetto of a man Scaramouch, scaramouch, will you do the Fandango?,” just in case you weren’t there yet.

The studied showed that 90 percent of people will experience an earworm at least once a week. And while I have always found a song on continuous loop in my head to be a nuisance, I have come to realize that it isn’t always a bad thing.

The first night at home after my husband’s heart attack, I went to bed wondering how I was going to face the next day. There was so much fear over what the future was going to hold. I woke up at 3 a.m. with the words of an old hymn playing in my head:

“Because He lives, I can face tomorrow/Because He lives, all fear is gone/Because I know who holds my future/And life is worth the living just because He lives.”

I had not heard that song in decades, but as it rang out in my mind, I could see my grandmother raising her hands in praise as she sang with her old Presbyterian church choir. Those comforting words were a constant melody over the next few weeks and served as a reminder that I had nothing to fear.

Just this past Sunday evening, I went to bed feeling discouraged and doubting my worth because of an event that had transpired earlier. As I was getting ready to face the day on Monday, still feeling down, I realized I had been singing the words from Lauren Daigle’s chart-topping ballad, “You Say” all morning.

“You say I am loved when I can’t feel a thing/You say I am strong when I think I am weak/And you say I am held when I am falling short/And when I don’t belong, oh, you say I am yours.”

I am so thankful for the gift of music. I am also amazed at how God brought the right lyrics at the right time to comfort and encourage me. But that never would have happened had I not first filled my head and heart with music that is good and pure. And while I love many different types of music, I make sure that Christian music is always at the top of my playlist. Below, you will find 5 reasons why I believe you should do the same.

1. Just like the book of Psalms in the Bible, hymns and songs of worship center our focus on praising God. They remind of us of His majesty, mercy, grace, and faithfulness.

2. When we listen to music written by other Christians, it reminds us that we are not alone in our struggles and doubts. I am amazed at how singer and songwriter Nichole Nordeman seems to be able to read my mind. When I listen to her music I find myself saying, “yes, yes, that is exactly how I feel too!”

3. Songs can help us to memorize Scripture verses. When my daughters struggle to remember a verse to recite at their Awana club, we always set the words to music. The melody allows them to easily commit the passage to memory. Many lyrics to songs of praise have been taken directly from the Bible, allowing us to easily store a treasure trove of Biblical truths in our own hearts.

4. There are times when our hearts are so heavy and burdened, that we are not able to put any words to our prayers. It is in these times that worship music helps us to cry out to God through our pain.

5. Let’s face it, some Biblical truths can be difficult to understand. When those truths are communicated in the context of song, it can help us to comprehend them in a way we were unable to before.

So, open that music app, turn on the radio, download a new playlist and blare songs that will change your life in ways you never imagined music was capable of doing. And if you happen to get an earworm, listen closely, God just might be trying to tell you something.