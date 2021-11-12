Saying Grace: Stepping off the calf-path

My husband has lived the majority of his life with the goal of staying off the calf-path. What is the calf-path, you say? It is the path, or precedents, that we blindly follow just because things have always been done that way or that is how everyone else does them.

An excerpt from Steve’s favorite poem, “The Calf-Path” by Sam Foss, puts it this way:

For men are prone to go it blind

Along the calf-paths of the mind,

And work away from sun to sun,

To do what other men have done.

They follow in the beaten track,

And out and in, and forth and back,

And still their devious course pursue,

To keep the path that others do.

So often we feel as though we need to follow a predetermined plan for our lives. Graduate high school, go to college, get married, have kids, work for 40 years, and then retire. Have you ever questioned if there was more to life? Have you ever felt God tugging at your heart calling you to step off the calf-path and into something illogical and maybe just a little bit crazy?