Saying Grace: Stepping off the calf-path

I hate my kitchen. Nothing, except for the appliances, has been updated since the house was built over 40 years ago. The dark wood cabinets, butcher block laminate, and cramped space all work together to create a very uninviting environment.
I have talked about remodeling it for years, but life has always seemed to prevent us from taking on such a big project in one way or another. That is until five weeks ago, when our microwave broke and I replaced it with an adorable, little blue retro one. Unfortunately, what had looked so cute in the photo on the website looked out of place in my little dungeon of a space. The moment I placed that microwave on the counter I knew it was time to replace my circa-1982 kitchen with a circa-1952 kitchen. It was time to take those dark cabinets and turn them a bright, cheerful, pink!
Now, when you tell your friends and family that you are going to paint your kitchen cabinets pink, you’ll get one of two reactions. They will either say, “That’s amazing!” or they will say, “Have you lost your mind? What about resale value?” My husband was the most difficult to convince. He flat out refused to even consider it, saying it was bad enough that he lived with five women. He was not going to have a pink kitchen. He wanted to paint the cabinets a nice, neutral white.
Standing in the kitchen, I wrapped my arms around his neck, looked into his eyes, and said, “White cabinets are the calf-path.” To which he replied, “When do you want to buy the pink paint?”
My husband has lived the majority of his life with the goal of staying off the calf-path. What is the calf-path, you say? It is the path, or precedents, that we blindly follow just because things have always been done that way or that is how everyone else does them.
An excerpt from Steve’s favorite poem, “The Calf-Path” by Sam Foss, puts it this way:
For men are prone to go it blind
Along the calf-paths of the mind,
And work away from sun to sun,
To do what other men have done.
They follow in the beaten track,
And out and in, and forth and back,
And still their devious course pursue,
To keep the path that others do.
So often we feel as though we need to follow a predetermined plan for our lives. Graduate high school, go to college, get married, have kids, work for 40 years, and then retire. Have you ever questioned if there was more to life? Have you ever felt God tugging at your heart calling you to step off the calf-path and into something illogical and maybe just a little bit crazy?
He did it with Noah when He told him to build a huge boat because of a great impending flood when it had never even rained. He did it with Joshua when he told him to march the people around the city of Jericho seven times and to culminate the parade with a loud shout to bring the walls tumbling down. He did it with Gideon when he told him to send 32,000 of his best soldiers home and to fight the battle with only 300.
Sometimes leaving the calf-path may mean doing something that doesn’t make sense to those around us, but they are not the ones living our lives. You may cringe at the idea of pink kitchen cabinets and that is OK because they are not yours to live with just as our life’s calling is ours and ours alone.
God has given each of us our own unique personalities and talents and He calls us to use those gifts in different ways in different seasons. Maybe He is calling you to leave your job to homeschool your children or to go back to school to pursue a different career. Maybe He is asking you to open your heart and home to welcome foster children or to start a ministry at your church.
The calf-path is safe. Whatever He is calling you to might involve risk. The action of stepping off the prescribed path requires courage but, when done out of obedience to God’s calling, we can be confident He will partner with us to accomplish the task. God’s callings may not always make sense, but we can rest in the promise that He will use them to bring about great rewards in our lives and in the lives of others.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.