Saying Grace: Talking to children about crisis in Ukraine

As a parent, it is our instinct to try to protect our children from anything that would harm them or cause pain, worry or anxiety. I would love to keep my four little girls (who are not so little anymore) in a fairy-tale bubble where the good guy always wins and the prince and princess live happily ever after. Sadly, we have created a culture, with its 24/7 news cycle and always available social media feeds, that causes that bubble to pop and the fairy tale to crumble. Like Humpty–Dumpty falling off the wall, we are left to try to put the pieces back together again.

As the tanks started to roll from Russia into Ukraine and the bombs began to fall, the questions at the dinner table became more difficult to answer, “Why would Putin attack Ukraine? Do the Russians hate the Ukrainians? When will the war end?” My husband and I did our best to answer their questions with reason and facts.

But then the tougher questions poured out. The ones based on fear and that didn’t have easy answers, “Will this be the beginning of World War III? Are regular people dying? Will he drop a nuclear bomb on Ukraine? Mom, does he have the capability to drop a nuclear bomb on us? Will he?” To these questions we did the only thing we knew to do—we reminded them to keep their eyes and hearts focused on God.

I am not an expert on this topic, but I would like to share some things that you might find helpful as you navigate these difficult conversations with your own children.

First, teach your children world history from a very young age. People were always surprised to learn that my children were studying the history of the world before they studied the history of this country. My goal in choosing that scope and sequence for their education was to give them a broad perspective of world events and to avoid an ethnocentric worldview. The result is that my children have a framework with which to process current events happening throughout the globe. This framework has been extremely helpful as we have processed what is currently taking place between Russia and Ukraine.

Second, teach your children about good and evil. If we never teach our children about evil, they will never truly understand goodness. God instructed the Israelites to teach their children about His covenants and about the struggles they were subjected to at the hands of their enemies. Moses shared this command, “In days to come, when your son asks you, ‘What does this mean?’ say to him, ‘With a powerful hand the Lord brought us out of Egypt, from the house of slavery” (Exodus 13:14).

Homeschool blogger Gina Munsey had these thoughts to share: “How would this deliverance be remarkable at all unless understood in light of the oppression God’s people had been under? Would early Christian martyrs stand out as phenomenal examples of dedication to the cross of Christ if we minimized the evil leading to their execution?”

Finally, teach your children to find their security in the loving arms of Jesus and not in this world. Jesus said, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).

To what things was Jesus referring? Jesus had just got done telling them that He would leave them and that they would experience great sorrow. They did not understand, but He was preparing them for His crucifixion. But, like a woman who experiences great pain in childbirth and then great joy when her baby is born, they would also experience great joy when Jesus returned to them after His resurrection.

When the world is falling apart around us and images of death and despair scroll across our screens, when the evil is just too great to comprehend and the loss seems like too much to bear, when peace between peoples seems just as elusive as the fairy-tale world I tried to build for my children, we need not collapse under the weight of our despair when our hope is placed in Jesus—the One who conquered death once and for all.

Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.