What is your dietary kryptonite? I asked this question of a small group I am leading and the No. 1 answer was ice cream, followed by a close second by bacon. Mine? Anything “chocolatey and cakey.”

I’ll take a Wegmans double chocolate chip muffin over a bowl of ice cream any day. I do admit that bacon is hard to resist and I may have a recipe for dark chocolate bacon cupcakes in my arsenal.

It can be difficult to resist temptation, not just our favorite foods, but all the things that can lead us astray. There are temptations all around us — things that threaten to derail us from the abundant life God has promised.

We tend to focus on the obvious ones, such as drugs, alcohol, promiscuity, and the love of money and power. But there are other much more subtle temptations that can be just as damaging — for example idleness, gossip, and pride.

Some are tempted to watch or read things that are far from “pure, lovely, and admirable” (Philippians 4:8). Others, including myself, are tempted to spend money they don’t have on things they don’t need.

Not all of the temptations in life are inherently bad. A good thing that leads us away from God can become a bad thing.

We cannot fight temptation with moral determination. If our desire is merely to be a good person, we will fail. It must be the love of God that compels us and empowers us. If and when we do fail, in His love, He will forgive us.

The Apostle Peter painted the picture of our enemy, Satan, prowling around like a roaring lion, looking for anyone he can devour. This brings to mind the nature shows my grandmother made me watch when I was a child where the lion chases down a gazelle and rips its flesh from its body while it is still alive.

Peter instructs us to humble ourselves before God and to cast our cares on Him (1 Peter 5). How can being humble help us resist temptation? When we acknowledge that we don’t have the power to fight the battle on our own, God is able to step in and fight the battle for us.

Peter also tells us to be alert and sober-minded. We need to be aware of our weaknesses and take appropriate precautions. If you struggle with alcoholism, it is probably a good idea to avoid Oktoberfest. I have learned to stay off Amazon or other internet shopping sites late at night because I am more likely to spend money unwisely.

It is not only important to stay away from tempting situations, we must be aware of how the people in our lives can lead us into temptation. Psalm 1 says, “How happy is the one who does not walk in the advice of the wicked . . . Instead, his delight is in the Lord’s instructions . . . Whatever he does prospers.”

If you know that you always succumb to temptation when you spend time with a certain individual or group of people, it is time to get new friends. My father struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. Multiple times he went through treatment programs and brutal detoxes, only to welcome back the demons who were destroying his life when he began spending time with friends who had no desire to clean up theirs.

We need to not only surround ourselves with people who will help us stand strong against temptation, but we need to be those people in the lives of other believers. Paul tells us that we are to “carry one another’s burdens. If someone is overtaken in any wrongdoing . . . restore such a person with a gentle spirit” (Galatians 6:1-2). We need each other for there will be times when some of us will succumb to temptation. When that happens we are to offer help — gently and with love.

It is my prayer that we will take temptation seriously, that we will start looking for our delight in God and His Word, the Bible, and that we will find strength by surrounding ourselves with a community of like-minded individuals who can keep us accountable and pick us up when we fall.

Temptation may promise many delights, but true joy comes from God and a life lived in the shadow of His will.