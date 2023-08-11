When have you felt the furthest away from God? That simple question sparked a deep discussion among the members of my Bible study a few weeks ago. Most said that it was during difficult circumstances that they felt the furthest away.

My first inclination was to say the same, but the more that I thought about it, I realized that it can actually be during the good times in life that God feels far away. When things are going well—everyone is healthy, there is money in the bank, relationships are flourishing—those are the times that my heart tends to wander.

Looking back over my life, I have drawn closest to God during the tough times. When a boy broke my heart in college, I sought solace in praying and reading the Bible. Verses such as 1 John 3:1, “See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God!” became a balm to my aching heart.

When my father died in a motorcycle crash while driving drunk and high during my senior year of high school, I was driven to my knees before the Lord. I cried out to Him day and night looking for answers and comfort. Over time, it became clear that He was “[working] all things together for good” by allowing me the opportunity to change the lives of others through the sharing of my dad’s story (Romans 8:28).

When my husband and I struggled with infertility during the early years of our marriage, the lyrics to Matt Redman’s “Blessed Be Your Name” became my anthem of praise, “Blessed be your name/In the land that is plentiful/Where your streams of abundance flow/Blessed be your name/When I’m found in the desert place/Though I walk through the wilderness/Blessed be your name.”

And when that long prayed for baby was born 12 weeks early, God carried us through the weeks of worry and heartache. As I watched my 2-pound little girl writhing in pain under the bright lights of her isolette, God impressed upon my heart the great anguish He felt when He watched His Son suffer upon the cross for my sins. We knew God was there with each and every miracle that defied all of the doctors’ expectations and predictions.

The Apostle Paul told the church in Thessalonica that they were to “pray without ceasing” and to “give thanks in all circumstances” (1 Thessalonians 5:18). It can be easy to be thankful for the good things in life, but it is not our natural inclination to thank God for the difficult times.

Instead, we pray that God will remove the trial from our lives, but could it be that the trial is actually a blessing that will ultimately shape our character and draw us closer to Him? Paul wrote in his letter to the church at Rome that, “we also rejoice in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope” (Romans 5:4).

The trials and tribulations we face in life allow us to provide comfort to others when they face difficult circumstances. One of my favorite set of verses is 2 Corinthians 1:3-4, “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.”

Mary Anne Evans (pen name George Eliot), one of the leading writers of the Victorian era, wrote, “Let us be thankful that our sorrow lives in us as an indestructible force only changing in form, as forces do, and passing from pain to sympathy. To have suffered much is like knowing many languages. Thou hast learned to understand all.”

Let us remember to thank God for the difficult things of life as well as the good, knowing that He uses them to draw us close to Him, to help us grow, and to equip us to provide solace to others.