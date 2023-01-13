SAYING GRACE: The inspiring story of George Müller

I have been reading a biography of George Müller to my children as part of our homeschool lessons. George Müller, born in 1805 in Germany, is remembered as a man of great faith who dedicated his life in service to God.

George was born to an unbelieving father, and by his own admission, he grew up a thief and a liar. He embraced a wild lifestyle of parties and intoxication that landed him in prison when he was 16 years old.

When he was 20 years old, he was invited to a Bible study. It was in the midst of the Bible reading, hymn singing and sermon giving that the work of God’s grace and salvation began in his heart.

George spent the rest of his life serving the Lord as a preacher, missionary and as the head of the Scripture Knowledge Institute for Home and Abroad. The Institute had five main purposes, the fifth being “to board, clothe and Scripturally educate destitute children who have lost both parents by death.”

George built five large orphan houses and cared for over 10,000 orphans in his lifetime. When he first started, there were accommodations for just 3,600 orphans in England. Most lived a bleak existence on the streets or in the workhouse. His work was such an inspiration to others that at the time of his death at least 100,000 orphans were cared for throughout England.

The most impressive aspect of George’s orphan care was the way in which he depended upon prayer to provide all that they needed. George never once asked anyone for money. He simply told people the plans that God had laid upon his heart and prayed that God would supply all of their needs.

There are countless stories of miraculous provision for the orphans. For instance, one morning the headmistress came to George to tell him that it had finally happened. They did not have anything to feed the orphans for breakfast. He told her to bring all the children into the dining hall anyway.

As they stood behind their seats, he explained that they did not know where their breakfast was going to come from, but that they were going to thank God for it in advance. Not long after the children were seated there was a knock at the door. It was a baker carrying a large tray of bread. He explained that he could not sleep the night before because he felt as if he was supposed to get up and bake bread for the orphanage.

A few moments later, while the children were enjoying their bread, there was another knock on the door. This time it was the milkman. He explained that the wheel of his cart had broken and that he needed to unload the milk before he could fix it. He offered the milk to the orphanage free of charge. What an incredible answer to prayer!

I have learned so much from reading this book to my children. First, I have been inspired to pray more often and with greater boldness. Not only that, I have been challenged to go deeper in my study of God’s word. It is said that George read his Bible 200 times over the course of his life. I believe that one of the reasons George’s prayers were so successful is because he intimately knew the will of God through the study of His word.

Finally, I have learned the importance of sharing stories of great men and woman of faith with our children. A few days ago, my oldest was dealing with some anxieties that were causing her a headache.

As I was putting her to bed that night she said, “Mom, I prayed that God would take away my fear. I believe that he will answer my prayer because I prayed with faith just like George Müller did. I had never thought to pray like that before until we read his book.”

It is my prayer that all of my children heed Müller’s plea to all believers:

My dear Christian reader, will you not try this way? Will you not know for yourself . . . the preciousness and the happiness of this way of casting all your cares and burdens and necessities upon God? Every one is invited and commanded to trust in the Lord, . . . to call upon Him in the day of trouble. I desire that you may taste the sweetness of that state of heart, in which, while surrounded by difficulties and necessities, you can yet be at peace, because you know that the living God, your Father in heaven, cares for you.