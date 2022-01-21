Saying Grace: The power of words to hurt and heal

One of the best and one of the worst moments of my life occurred on the same evening. It was my third year competing for the title of Miss Maryland. It had been a wonderful week of rehearsals and appearances with the young ladies who had become a sort of sorority to me over the past three years. These were the women who I considered my best friends and companions on our unique life journey.
On Saturday night, when my name was called as second runner-up, I was beyond thrilled. I remember standing on that stage and waving out at the crowd with happy tears welling in my eyes.
In less than 10 minutes, those tears would turn into ones of heartbreak. As I descended the steps to the dressing room, one of the other contestants grabbed me and pulled me into the restroom. As she shut the door behind us she said, “I need you to know that no one likes you. We’re fed up with the things that you say. No one wants to be around you.”
I was shell-shocked. I had no idea what had happened. I later found out that a first-year contestant at the pageant had been hurt by something that I said to her. I never did find out what it was, but I know in my heart I never meant to hurt her. There had to have been a misunderstanding.
Unfortunately, instead of coming to me and sharing her feelings, she went to all the other contestants. As the week went on, the rumors and ill feelings grew. By the end of the week, I had become the pariah of the pageant.
It took more than a year to sort things out and to earn back my friends’ trust. Almost 25 years later, I still feel the painful sting of harsh words and rejection as I think about that night.
Throughout our lives, whether intentional or unintentional, we will hurt people and people will hurt us. How we handle the hurt has tremendous impact on the outcome of the situation.
Jesus gives us a roadmap on how to handle conflict in Matthew 18:15-17. We are told that if someone does something to hurt or harm us, we are to go directly to that person and tell them how their actions have caused us pain. Hopefully, the conflict will be resolved and the relationship restored.
If things are still not right after that conversation, we are told to take two or three other people with us to act as witnesses and support. I think this works best if these are people who have a relationship with both individuals so they can be unbiased in their opinions and assistance.
If the situation is still not resolved, we are told to seek the assistance of church leadership. This makes sense only if you are a member of the same church body, but the principle can apply to other situations. Instead of a church leader, we can seek the help of a third party, such as a counselor or therapist.
Jesus goes on to say that if the conflict is still not resolved, we should “let him be like a Gentile or a tax collector to [us].” I used to think this meant that we were supposed to cut this person out of our lives. Then I realized that is not how Jesus treated Gentiles and tax collectors. He loved them, prayed for them, ministered to them, and even ate with them. It may not be emotionally or physically safe for us to be in the presence of the offending individual, but our hearts are always to be marked by love, forgiveness and a desire for restoration.
I have often wondered how different my experience at the pageant that year would have been if the person I had inadvertently hurt with my words had come directly to me with her grievance. I would like to think I would have quickly apologized and asked for forgiveness and hope that she would have offered it in return. Maybe we would have even become good friends.
It is an incident that I have never forgotten and I will carry the lessons learned in my heart for the rest of my life. I pray that they are lessons you will carry with you, as well. May we try to always think before we speak, avoid airing our grievances with others before talking to the person directly, and pray for the ability to quickly admit our wrongdoings and ask for forgiveness when we are the ones who have caused someone else pain.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.