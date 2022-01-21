Saying Grace: The power of words to hurt and heal

One of the best and one of the worst moments of my life occurred on the same evening. It was my third year competing for the title of Miss Maryland. It had been a wonderful week of rehearsals and appearances with the young ladies who had become a sort of sorority to me over the past three years. These were the women who I considered my best friends and companions on our unique life journey.

On Saturday night, when my name was called as second runner-up, I was beyond thrilled. I remember standing on that stage and waving out at the crowd with happy tears welling in my eyes.

In less than 10 minutes, those tears would turn into ones of heartbreak. As I descended the steps to the dressing room, one of the other contestants grabbed me and pulled me into the restroom. As she shut the door behind us she said, “I need you to know that no one likes you. We’re fed up with the things that you say. No one wants to be around you.”

I was shell-shocked. I had no idea what had happened. I later found out that a first-year contestant at the pageant had been hurt by something that I said to her. I never did find out what it was, but I know in my heart I never meant to hurt her. There had to have been a misunderstanding.