Saying Grace: The real prize is greater than a crown

One of you will take home a crown, but all nine of you have the potential to take home a great prize. As in most areas of life, only you can determine what that prize will be. I encourage you to use this process as an avenue to self-discovery. Find or hone a passion for a cause that is near and dear to your heart. Channel your energy toward making this world a better place, not as a means to personal achievement, but for the greater good. Make friends with the other women who are on this journey with you. These are prizes that will hold their sparkle long after the winner’s crown has tarnished.

How you react should your name not be called as the winner speaks volumes more about your character and who you are than if you won the title. Our losses can show us areas in which we can improve and can strengthen us to handle the disappointments life is sure to throw at us. “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.” You have taken a big step toward a goal. It is up to you to make the best of the outcome, no matter what it might be.

Be real. Be nice. Be genuine. Pageants, and all competitions, tend to breed phony, plastic people. Don’t become that. If you pretend to be something you are not, you will know. If you win, you will know that it wasn’t you who won, but rather a fake persona. Look for ways to help and assist others. True queens fix each other’s crowns.