This past week, I have been busy mentoring young ladies and serving as director of the Miss Fredericksburg Fair Pageant. When I took over this pageant, I wrote this column to sum up all the lessons I wanted to impart to the women who join our pageant family. It has become a tradition to read this piece to the ladies right before the show each year. It is one of the most meaningful moments of pageant week and I wanted to share it with you all once more this year. Yesterday, I read this to 12 beautiful young ladies just hours before they took to the stage:

After competing in pageants for nearly 20 years, I decided it was time to hang up my proverbial high heels. And while I gained many benefits through pageant competition, I also carry battle scars to this day. I closed that chapter of my life planning to never revisit it.

So, when I was asked to direct the Miss Fredericksburg Fair Pageant, my first reaction was a resounding “no way!” I had come to a point in my life where my values no longer aligned with “pageant values.” Then a friend said, “Heather, you need to look at this as an opportunity to guide and mentor these girls through this process. If you don’t like the values, change the values.”

Eighteen months later and I am 10 days away from crowning Miss Fredericksburg Fair 2021. In the midst of coordinating an event of this scale, I didn’t want to lose sight of my original purpose and vision. I decided to sit down write out my heart for the nine amazing young ladies competing for this title. In doing so, I realized that these truths can apply to so many areas of our lives which is why I am sharing them with you.

First and foremost, your worth is not defined by a numerical score assigned by someone who has spent 20 minutes getting to know you. Each of you is equally worthy for your value is not defined by the outcome of this pageant, but rather it is based on being created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27). Before He formed you in the womb He knew you (Jeremiah 1:5). He has a great love for you that He would want to call you children of God (1 John 3:1-2).

One of you will take home a crown, but all nine of you have the potential to take home a great prize. As in most areas of life, only you can determine what that prize will be. I encourage you to use this process as an avenue to self-discovery. Find or hone a passion for a cause that is near and dear to your heart. Channel your energy toward making this world a better place, not as a means to personal achievement, but for the greater good. Make friends with the other women who are on this journey with you. These are prizes that will hold their sparkle long after the winner’s crown has tarnished.

How you react should your name not be called as the winner speaks volumes more about your character and who you are than if you won the title. Our losses can show us areas in which we can improve and can strengthen us to handle the disappointments life is sure to throw at us. “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.” You have taken a big step toward a goal. It is up to you to make the best of the outcome, no matter what it might be.

Be real. Be nice. Be genuine. Pageants, and all competitions, tend to breed phony, plastic people. Don’t become that. If you pretend to be something you are not, you will know. If you win you will know that it wasn’t you who won, but rather a fake persona. Look for ways to help and assist others. True queens fix each other’s crowns.

You might make a mistake or something may go wrong. Again, how you handle yourself, in that situation will reveal your inner weaknesses and strengths. Use it as a chance to rise to the challenge, learn, grow, and to show the world what grace under pressure looks like.

Finally, your wardrobe will not make you beautiful. It is what is on the inside that makes you attractive. Like the “Proverbs 31” woman, Let your clothing be that of strength and dignity. Face life without fear of the future because you trust in His will for your life. If you do that, you are guaranteed to come home a winner even if you don’t come home with a crown.