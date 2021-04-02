Saying Grace: The significance of Easter Sunday

One of the things I love most about being an online English teacher to students in China is the conversations that I have with some of the older more fluent students. A 12-year-old regular of mine recently finished a unit that focused on holidays around the world.
She learned that Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah, Muslims celebrate Ramadan, and African Americans celebrate Kwanzaa. The curriculum also included a section that talked about Christmas traditions and how it is celebrated by people all over the world. Christmas’ Christian roots were never mentioned even though the religious aspects of the other holidays were discussed at length.
During her end-of-unit assessment, Amy was required to answer the question, “Which of these four holidays would you most like to celebrate?” Amy responded, “I wouldn’t choose Kwanzaa because I am not African American and I wouldn’t choose Ramadan or Hanukkah because they are religious holidays. I would celebrate Christmas because it is not religious.”
I carefully explained that Christmas also has a religious origin and that it is celebrated by Christians all over the world. Amy responded with a look of shock and said she had never heard that before. I am confident that if I had asked her about Easter, her response would have been the same.
Does it surprise me that a 12-year-old girl in a communist country doesn’t know the true meaning behind some of the holidays she celebrates? Certainly not. It makes me sad, but not surprised.
What also breaks my heart is the number of children (and adults) in our post-modern society who would answer in the same way. For many, the true significance of Easter has been replaced with eggs, rabbits, chocolate candies and the coming of spring.
So what is it that we, as Christians, are celebrating on Easter Sunday? I am so glad that you asked. You see, we believe that God created man to live in perfect harmony and union with Him, but that relationship was severed when sin entered the world through Adam and Eve’s disobedience.
God drove the pinnacle of His creation from the Garden of Eden, but not before hinting at His plan for redemption in His curse upon the serpent, “I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and her offspring; he shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise his heel” (Genesis 3:13).
Throughout the Old Testament, we see God’s people offering sacrifices to Him in an attempt to atone for their sins. The writer of the New Testament Book of Hebrews says, “Under the Law, almost everything is cleansed with blood, and without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness” (Hebrews 9:22).
But this system was broken because these sacrifices had to be done over and over again while never providing full atonement for sins. So, because of His love for the world, “God gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).
We celebrate the birth of God’s son Jesus, the aforementioned “offspring” of Eve, to a young virgin girl at Christmas time. Jesus lived a sinless life. He spent three years teaching the people about God’s Kingdom. He performed miracles, healed the sick and raised the dead.
Unfortunately, He also made many enemies among the religious leaders and rulers of the day. It was these people who sought to destroy Him. One evening, during Passover, Jesus was betrayed by Judas, one of His disciples.
He was imprisoned, beaten, taunted and crowned with a crown of thorns. Finally, he was led outside of the city and crucified on a cross. His body was laid in a tomb and a stone was rolled across the opening.
And if that were the end, this would be a pretty depressing story. Thankfully, it was not the end, but rather just the beginning. Three days later, several followers of Jesus found His tomb empty. At first, they despaired because they thought His body had been stolen, but their grief turned to joy when they saw that Jesus had risen from the dead, just as He said He would.
In the Temple in Jerusalem, there was a curtain that separated the outer courtyard and the Holy of Holies, the place where the Ark of the Covenant was kept and where God came to meet with His people. The high priest was able to enter this area once a year, but only after providing a sacrifice and thoroughly cleansing himself.
When Jesus died, there was a great earthquake and the curtain that divided God from His people was torn from bottom to top. Jesus served as the final blood sacrifice providing forgiveness of sins and access to God for all who confess with their mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in their heart that God raised Him from the dead (Romans 10:9).
And so, on this Easter Sunday, we as Christians may still give our children baskets filled with eggs and chocolate bunnies, but deep in our hearts we will be celebrating our risen Savior who conquered sin and death once and for all.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.