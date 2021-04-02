Saying Grace: The significance of Easter Sunday

What also breaks my heart is the number of children (and adults) in our post-modern society who would answer in the same way. For many, the true significance of Easter has been replaced with eggs, rabbits, chocolate candies and the coming of spring.

So what is it that we, as Christians, are celebrating on Easter Sunday? I am so glad that you asked. You see, we believe that God created man to live in perfect harmony and union with Him, but that relationship was severed when sin entered the world through Adam and Eve’s disobedience.

God drove the pinnacle of His creation from the Garden of Eden, but not before hinting at His plan for redemption in His curse upon the serpent, “I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and her offspring; he shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise his heel” (Genesis 3:13).

Throughout the Old Testament, we see God’s people offering sacrifices to Him in an attempt to atone for their sins. The writer of the New Testament Book of Hebrews says, “Under the Law, almost everything is cleansed with blood, and without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness” (Hebrews 9:22).