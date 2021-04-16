Saying Grace: True peace can only be found in one book

I went to the bookstore looking for a new Bible study. Somehow, though, I found myself standing in front of a rack of planners with their beautiful covers and pristine blank pages all promising to bring order to my chaotic life.
“You don’t need another planner,” I told myself. I am only four months into my current planner—a Hobonichi from Japan. Before that, I only made it six months into the latest Franklin Covey Planner to grace my desktop. Truth be told, I have a large stack of planners from the last 20 years, most only partially used, in the corner of my bedroom.
In fact, as I type this column, I remembered that the 2021–22 edition of one of my favorite planners was released today, and couldn’t keep myself from visiting the site to peruse all the tempting pretties. “Maybe if I switch back to that planner, I will feel less anxiety and more peace and contentment,” I wondered aloud.
But I have been here before and know that I will never find contentment and peace in the pages of a planner. In fact, I have gone through this cycle enough times to recognize that the problem is spiritual, not organizational.
We all try to bring order to the chaos in some way, shape or form. Some look for it in a perfectly organized living space with a place for everything and everything in its place. Others search for peace in regimented fitness and health routines, where every step and bite is counted and controlled. Still, others purchase each new self-help book that hits the shelves, searching for the magic formula that will finally still their soul.
But there is only one way to true inner peace. It can only be found in complete trust and reliance on God. The Apostle Paul wrote, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” (Romans 5:13). As my grandmother would have said, “Let go and let God.”
God is the God of hope and it is because of Him that we have anything good in our lives. The same God who placed the stars in the heavens and set the galaxies in motion cares for each one of us as individuals. With the same limitless power, He is able to fill us with hope, joy and peace.
He requires only one thing from us in return—trust. In the original Greek text, the word translated as trust means “to believe to the extent of complete trust and reliance [on God].” There is no need for the thousands of books and millions of words that have been written on this subject. No, the key to true inner peace can be summed up in a short 10-word phrase.
But, do I really trust Him? In all circumstances? With everything precious in my life? When the job falls through? When arteries collapse? When children struggle? When friends fail? When a virus rages and politics divides and innocent lives are lost? Do I believe that He holds all in the palm of His mighty hand? I want to answer in the affirmative, but the truth is that doubts creep in, anxiety rises, joy is lost, and peace becomes elusive.
When my daughter Abigail was little, she would stand on the top step and leap off into her father’s arms as he waited several steps below. She trusted him completely. She knew that he loved her and that he would never let anything bad happen to her. How did she know this? She learned it through experience and relationship.
The first time they played this game, she was hesitant. She wasn’t sure if he would really be able to catch her, but because of her their close relationship, she chose to trust him. She squinted her little eyes tight, extended her arms, took a deep breath, and jumped into daddy’s waiting embrace. With each subsequent leap of faith, her confidence in his ability to catch her grew.
The same is true with God. When we spend time in prayer and reading His word, we get to know Him. Our relationship with Him grows. We learn that He is trustworthy. When we look back over our lives, we see all the ways He has caught us in His loving arms before we fell. We begin to believe that He will be there to catch us again in the future. The deeper our trust goes, the more our peace grows.
And while I may still order that new planner, it will never bring me peace, for I have learned that true peace can only be found in one book—God’s fatherly love letter to us—the Bible.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.