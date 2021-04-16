Saying Grace: True peace can only be found in one book

But there is only one way to true inner peace. It can only be found in complete trust and reliance on God. The Apostle Paul wrote, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” (Romans 5:13). As my grandmother would have said, “Let go and let God.”

God is the God of hope and it is because of Him that we have anything good in our lives. The same God who placed the stars in the heavens and set the galaxies in motion cares for each one of us as individuals. With the same limitless power, He is able to fill us with hope, joy and peace.

He requires only one thing from us in return—trust. In the original Greek text, the word translated as trust means “to believe to the extent of complete trust and reliance [on God].” There is no need for the thousands of books and millions of words that have been written on this subject. No, the key to true inner peace can be summed up in a short 10-word phrase.