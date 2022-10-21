SAYING GRACE: We are called to be disciple makers

A few days ago, I was sharing with my husband my concerns over the state of my relationship with one of my best friends. We have known each other for over 15 years and have the type of friendship where we can just pick up where we left off, even after going an extended period of time without communicating.

When we first met, our common interests drew us to one another. We then went through some difficult times together, solidifying our friendship. It was further cemented when I shared God’s plan of salvation with her and she put her faith in Jesus.

Lately, though, it seems as if the relationship has changed and it not as easy as it once was. As I was sharing this with my husband he said, “Well, she has completely different values than you do. Yes, she put her faith in Jesus, but she never went any further with it.”

His words felt like a punch in the gut. I realized that I was partly to blame for her lack of spiritual growth.

In past columns, I have shared how important it is for Christians to read their Bible and pray. It is our personal responsibility to practice these disciplines. In doing so we grow as disciples of Jesus Christ.

But we are not just called to be disciples. We are called to be disciple makers. Jesus’ final instructions to his followers were to “go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you” (Matthew 28:19-20).

Jesus didn’t tell us to “go and invite your friends to church so that your pastor can tell them about Jesus.” He didn’t tell us to “help your friends pray this special prayer and ask Jesus into their hearts.” No, he told us to go and make disciples.

Discipleship.org defines a disciple as “a person who is following Christ, being changed by Christ, and is committed to the mission of Christ.” Furthermore, they define disciple making as “helping people to trust and follow Jesus (Matt. 28:18–20), which includes the whole process from conversion through maturation and multiplication.”

I had helped my friend in her decision to trust and follow Jesus, but that is where I stopped. I didn’t follow through with the process, never teaching her to obey everything Jesus commanded us and am partly to blame for her failure to mature in the faith.

I know that I am not the only one who is guilty of this mistake. Our modern-day church culture puts so much emphasis on just getting people in the doors. That has become the new finish line. But that is never how Jesus meant it to be. We are to be disciples who make disciples.

The best example of a disciple maker is Jesus Himself. Jesus had a large group of people who followed him around wherever he went. Known as “the crowd,” he would teach these people through sermons on hillsides and other such platforms. Our modern-day church services most resemble this type of discipleship.

Jesus then had what we know as “the 12 apostles.” These were the men with which he lived his life. He ate, traveled, shared sleeping quarters, faced trials and celebrated triumphs with these men. He spent time teaching them the things of God so that they could become the foundation of the Christian church. In today’s church, small groups live out this model of discipleship by “doing life together.”

Furthermore, it is clear that Jesus had a closer relationship with three of the 12: Peter, James and John. He considered these men his closest friends. Jesus saved his most intimate moments for this inner circle and shared deep spiritual truths with them. Sadly, many of us lack these type of close relationships.

Being a disciple maker can seem overwhelming and scary. We question if we have the knowledge and wisdom required to teach someone else how to become a disciple. That is why practicing the spiritual disciplines is so important. It is not just for our own personal growth, it is so that we can feel confident in teaching others, as well.

Finally, we can be comforted in knowing that we are not alone in this process. Jesus followed his command to go and make disciples with this reassuring statement: “And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28:20).