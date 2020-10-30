Saying Grace: We're not meant to go through life alone

I can remember asking my high school teacher why God used plural pronouns such as we, us and our at the beginning of creation when He was by Himself. She explained that God has never been alone. He has always been in a relationship with the other two members, Jesus and the Holy Spirit, of what we call the Trinity.

Moses tells us in Genesis 1:27 that God created man in his own image. This doesn’t mean that we literally look like God, but rather we resemble God in that we have a capacity for reason, morality, language and creativity. And like God, we were meant to be in relationships that are governed by love and commitment.

We need each other. We need to laugh, cry, tell stories, play games, eat, walk, talk or just sit in silence with one another. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those things that we once took for granted are not as easy as they used to be. The approach of the holiday season has caused me to realize in a new way all that this virus has taken from us.