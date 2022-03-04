Saying Grace: What would grandmother Dolores say during these uncertain times

I’ve been thinking a lot about my grandmother, Dolores, and the other women of her generation over the last seven days. Born in 1927, her adolescence was marked by a global financial crisis and the aftermath of a devastating worldwide pandemic. She was 12 years old when Germany invaded Poland. World War II was the backdrop of her coming-of-age story.

As we witness a level of military aggression in Europe not seen since 1945, I’ve been wondering what she would say if she were still here with us today. What lessons did she learn?

I believe she would tell us that it is OK and normal to be scared, but that we can’t let that fear cripple us and keep us from living our lives. Dream big dreams. Love deeply. Work hard. Laugh. Cry. Mourn. Rejoice. Time is fleeting. We can’t put our lives on hold until everything goes back to normal.

She would agree with Solomon’s words of wisdom in Ecclesiastes 8:15, “I commend the enjoyment of life, because there is nothing better for a person under the sun than to eat and drink and be glad.” Live with gratefulness for what you have and enjoy the small pleasures in life.

She would remind us to keep close to our family—biological and the one that we get to choose. Remind them how much you love them on a regular basis. Go for walks. Eat dinner together. Watch the sunset and wonder at the beauty of God’s creation with one another.

She would tell us to serve others. Taking our focus off ourselves and onto ways that we can help those around us and abroad gives us a sense of power over a situation that can otherwise make us feel powerless.

She would tell us that when the world is in turmoil and everything feels like shifting sand we must keep our eyes focused on the God that never changes. She placed her trust in the God of Daniel who said,

“And to Him was given dominion,

Glory and a kingdom,

That all the peoples, nations and men of every language

Might serve Him.

His dominion is an everlasting dominion

Which will not pass away;

And His kingdom is one

Which will not be destroyed.”

She would tell us to have fun. Go out dancing with our best friend and best guy. Curl our hair, wear red lipstick and our best dress. Enjoying the little things in life is one way to honor those that do not have that luxury.

Some of my fondest childhood memories are of listening to her tell stories about how she and her cousin used to draw lines up the back of their legs with eyeliner to mimic the look of stockings (all nylon manufacturing was directed at the war effort) before going out dancing with their beaus.

Don’t get me wrong. Times were very tough. I also grew up hearing her tell stories of bread lines, ration booklets, and of her mother making her dresses from old chicken feed sacks. But her generation learned to adapt and to make the best of extremely difficult circumstances.

In 1939, she had no idea what her future had in store, but that didn’t matter because she knew the God who held her future. Like the Psalmist, she declared, “You, Lord, are all I have, and you give me all I need; my future is in your hands” (Psalm 16:5).

Eighty-three years later, I am so thankful for her example of strength, faith and resilience during these uncertain times. It is my prayer that future generations will be able to look back at my life and say the same.

Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.