Saying Grace: When our trust is in the Lord and our spiritual roots grow deep

One of my favorite things about our house, when we moved in 10 years ago, was the large butterfly bush that towered over the front deck. Its large purple blossoms have attracted hundreds of butterflies over the last decade.
Each year, my husband will come out with the hedge trimmers and cut its tall branches back and each year I fuss at him for ruining my beautiful bush. He reminds me that it always comes back. “But what if it doesn’t this year?” I worry. He is right, though. Year after year, through frigid winters, harsh storms and over-pruning, it always grows back. Its strong root system and sunny location have caused it to flourish.
You would think that it had to have been planted with the utmost care to thrive the way it has, wouldn’t you? The funny thing is, that bush had a really rocky start. It began its journey to our yard as a bare-root specimen from a mail-order catalog. The previous residents accidentally planted it with the root side up. After not seeing any growth for several weeks, they realized and corrected their mistake.
Sadly, our butterfly bush isn’t doing so well this year. Its once large blossoms have turned miniature size and its full green foliage has turned sparse and yellow. We haven’t had the need to trim it back because it hasn’t grown that much. In trying to diagnose the problem, I have come to several conclusions and realized that we can learn some life lessons from each of them.
The soil that the bush was planted in was once full of nutrients. Year after year, it fed its bright green leaves and large purple flowers. I made a mistake, though. I never replaced those nutrients by fertilizing the soil and my bush is starving because of it.
So often, our spiritual lives are like my withering bush. We rely on the nourishment we received from past experiences to feed our souls. At some point, that nourishment dries up and our souls begin to perish. We need to be continually fed through spending time reading the Bible, praying, enjoying time in His creation, and deepening our relationships with our family and friends.
When I inspected the base of the bush, I discovered several saplings growing up near its trunk. What was once a small acorn buried by a well-intentioned squirrel has turned into a damaging little tree that is not only inhibiting the growth of my bush but is sucking the life out of it.
This reminds me of the “little” sins we allow in our lives. They don’t seem all that dangerous at first. We think that we can hide them and control them. As they grow, they are the ones that take over, damaging us at our very core eventually growing so large that they can be plainly seen by all. And like these saplings, once they are established they are very difficult and painful to remove. This is why it is so important to remove these sins before they have a chance to establish roots in our lives.
Finally, I believe the bush is shriveling because of the lack of rain. Sometimes, circumstances beyond our control create less than ideal growing conditions both for plants and people. That is why it is so important to stay vigilant in the areas that we can control.
The prophet Jeremiah wrote, “Blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit” (Jeremiah 17:7-8). When our trust is in the Lord and our spiritual roots grow deep we will be able to withstand any circumstance this world brings our way.
Thankfully, there are still signs of life in my beloved bush, but I definitely have work to do. It’s time to get out the trimmers and prune back dead branches. The task of digging out those saplings will not be an easy one, but it must be done. A good quality fertilizer will provide the nutrients needed for growth. Finally, I will pray for rain to water the dry and parched ground.
Like our souls, changes won’t take place overnight, but with diligence and a little bit of patience, we can expect the fruit of beautiful growth in due season.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.