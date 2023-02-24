When I was a teenager, the church in which my private school was located would hold “revivals” every year. These multi-day events featured guest speakers and musicians from across the area. We were encouraged to bring our friends and neighbors so that they could experience the call to spiritual awakening alongside us.

While I believe that the church leaders’ intentions were good, I found myself wondering how someone could schedule “revival.” Genuine spiritual revival is dependent upon the Holy Spirit to move upon the hearts of men and women. Anyone who has walked with the Lord for any length of time will tell you that the Spirit of God most definitely doesn’t follow our schedule or timetables.

Furthermore, nothing ever really came of these events. Yes, people gathered together to listen to sermons, sing, and socialize, but then they went home and for the most part, lived their lives exactly the same way as they did before. True revival is marked by changed lives, changed communities, and changed nations.

When we look back on previous revivals such as The Great Awakenings, we can see evidence of widespread cultural and social change as a result of these spiritual movements. For example, the abolition movement that fought to abolish slavery grew from the Second Great Awakening that took place in the early 1800s.

Many have labeled the spontaneous 24-hour worship and prayer services that have taken place at Asbury University (and now other college campuses across the country) over the past two weeks as “revival.” While there is no denying that something incredible is happening, only time will tell if this is the beginning of a true spiritual awakening in our country.

What I do know is that widespread revival begins in the hearts of individuals. We may not be able to schedule “revival,” but we can certainly pray that God would create a renewed and revived passion for Him and the things of His Kingdom in our hearts. Like the psalmist, we can cry out, “Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you?” (Psalm 85:6)

Theologian, A.W. Tozer, believed that any Christian at any time could experience a radical spiritual renaissance by doing the following:

1. Get thoroughly dissatisfied with yourself. Complacency is the deadly enemy of your soul.

2. Set your face like a flint toward a sweeping transformation of your life. Timid experiments are tagged for failure from the start.

3. Put yourself in the way of blessing. There are plainly marked paths that lead straight to green pastures; let us walk in them.

4. Do a thorough job of repenting. Hasty repentance means shallow spiritual experience and lack of certainty in the whole life.

5. Make restitution wherever possible. If you have quarreled with anyone, go as far as you can in an effort to achieve reconciliation.

6. Bring your life in accord with the Sermon on the Mount. The Sermon on the Mount and other New Testament Scriptures are designed to instruct us in the way of righteousness.

7. Be serious-minded. You can well afford to see fewer comedy shows on TV.

8. Deliberately narrow your interests. The jack-of-all-trades is the master of none. The Christian life requires that we be specialists. The mansions of the heart will become larger when their doors are thrown open to Christ and closed against the world and sin. Try it.

9. Begin to witness. Find something to do for God and your fellow men. Make yourself available to your pastor and do anything you are asked to do. Do not insist upon a place of leadership. Take the low place until such time as God sees fit to set you in a higher one.

10. Have faith in God. Begin to expect. Look up toward the throne where your Advocate is at God’s right hand. All heaven is on your side. God will not disappoint you.

Tozer concluded by saying, “If you will follow these suggestions you will most surely experience revival in your own heart. And who can tell how far it may spread? God knows how desperately the church needs a spiritual resurrection. And it can only come through the revived individual.”

I can only imagine the impact it would have if every follower of Christ did just a portion of the above. Our lives, families, communities, nation, and ultimately, our world would be forever changed.