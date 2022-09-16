SAYING GRACE: Words can leave wounds and scars

Their words still ring in my ears—seemingly traveling on the wind over the years and decades that have passed since they were first uttered. “Your shorts look like paper towels,” they laughed as we played on the black top during recess. I hung my head in shame, not realizing that my inner worth was not defined by their opinion of my outer appearance. “You’re just like your mother!,” my grandfather yelled. Knowing his opinion of my mother made his declaration one of the most hurtful things he could have said to me.

After performing onstage for the first time at the Miss Maryland Pageant, one of my mentors came up to me and stated, “There is no way you will ever win Miss Maryland with that talent.” His prediction haunted me each time I opened my mouth to sing for years to come.

As painful as their words were, I am even more troubled by my own words that were spoken in moments of immaturity and selfishness. “Keri gets on my nerves so bad. I never ever want to be around her. How could anyone want to be her friend?” I loudly announced in the bathroom to one of my girlfriends. I had no idea her grandmother, my own grandmother’s best friend, was in one of the stalls. “I can’t wait until you die and I can get your attic apartment,” a young and self-centered 12-year-old said to her beloved great-aunt. My words broke these dear women’s hearts—a regret I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

Proverbs 18:21 says, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue.” The words that we say to each other—whether calculated or said in haste—have the power to build up or tear down, encourage or destroy. The children’s rhyme, “Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words can never hurt me,” sounds cute, but the reality is words can leave wounds and scars that are far deeper than any physical injury we may suffer.

James beautifully addresses the power of the tongue in the third chapter of his book. He likens the power of the tongue to control our actions to a bit in a horse’s mouth or the rudder of a ship. Though both of these items are small in comparison to what they steer, so too our tongue has great influence over our lives.

He goes on to share, “How great a forest is set ablaze by such a small fire! And the tongue is a fire, a world of unrighteousness . . . with it we bless our Lord and Father, and with it we curse people who are made in the likeness of God.” I am ashamed to count the number of times I have yelled at my children or snapped at my husband on the way to church with the same lips that proceed to sing praises to our Lord.

Unfortunately, those that we love the most and who are the most vulnerable to the attacks of our tongues are also the ones to whom we sling our deadliest verbal arrows. As James says in verse 9, “My brothers, these things ought not to be so.”

Years ago, I participated in a challenge where I committed to not yell at or lash out in anger toward anyone that I loved for 365 days. It was one of the most difficult, but also the most powerful things that I have ever done.

I encourage you to set a similar goal for yourself. If a year sounds impossible, start with a week or even just a day. At the successful completion of each goal, commit to another span of time. Before you know it, a year will have passed and you will have done what you once thought impossible.

We may not be able to control what others say to those that we love, but we do have the power to make sure their memories of us are only filled with words that build up and give life.