Saying Grace: Worship together, not separately, as a family

Among the many things the pandemic changed was the way we gathered for corporate worship. Our once chaotic Sunday mornings became relaxing and peaceful. No longer were we running around trying to find the hairbrush or a lost pair of shoes. There was no more mad dash to get all of the children checked in on time before making our way into the “big church” service.

Instead, church became cuddling on the couch in our comfy pajamas while watching online together. For the first time, we were all attending the same church service regularly. When our church opened back up without children’s and student ministries, our comfy coach was replaced with a row of chairs. I think we all dreaded that first Sunday just a little bit. My girls, especially my youngest, were worried that it was going to be boring. My husband and I wondered how we were going to concentrate without being distracted.

I used to be decidedly against children attending the main adult-geared church service. I would often quote a former pastor who said, “If you have your young children and teens in here with you, you are doing them a disservice. This is not geared toward them. You need to put them in our youth ministries.” My husband and I even left a church partly because they required children first grade and up to attend “big church” with their parents.