Saying Grace: Worship together, not separately, as a family

Among the many things the pandemic changed was the way we gathered for corporate worship. Our once chaotic Sunday mornings became relaxing and peaceful. No longer were we running around trying to find the hairbrush or a lost pair of shoes. There was no more mad dash to get all of the children checked in on time before making our way into the “big church” service.
Instead, church became cuddling on the couch in our comfy pajamas while watching online together. For the first time, we were all attending the same church service regularly. When our church opened back up without children’s and student ministries, our comfy coach was replaced with a row of chairs. I think we all dreaded that first Sunday just a little bit. My girls, especially my youngest, were worried that it was going to be boring. My husband and I wondered how we were going to concentrate without being distracted.
I used to be decidedly against children attending the main adult-geared church service. I would often quote a former pastor who said, “If you have your young children and teens in here with you, you are doing them a disservice. This is not geared toward them. You need to put them in our youth ministries.” My husband and I even left a church partly because they required children first grade and up to attend “big church” with their parents.
I will willingly admit that I was wrong and misguided. We have been attending church services together for a year now and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Joining together and worshiping as a family has benefits that far outweigh any perceived drawbacks. The biggest benefit that I have seen is the relationships that have grown, not just within our family, but with the other members of the church.
Traditionally, children are ushered into the church nursery at a few months old. From there they move to preschool and elementary school before graduating to the middle and high school ministries. Many churches even have separate programs for college students. Young people may go to church their entire lives, but never actually connect to the church body as a whole.
In a recent Barna Group study, nearly two-thirds of U.S. 18- to 29-year-olds who grew up in church said they have withdrawn from church involvement as an adult after having been active as a child or a teen. Many factors contribute to this distressing statistic, but I firmly believe one of them is that we have spent 18–22 years trying to entertain our children while we attend our church service instead of guiding them to become thriving members of the congregation.
Our children are not leaving the church because they have never truly belonged to it. No, they are leaving a social club they have outgrown, no different from the young person who graduates from Boy Scouts.
If we want our children to stay connected to the local church as adults, we have to bring them into the fold sooner rather than later. They need to see how adults worship. The need to sing old hymns (more on the state of modern worship in a future column), take communion and hear the Word of God preached. They need the experience of talking with older Christians before and after the service. They need to feel as though they belong instead of being relegated to the back rooms of the church so as not to be a disturbance.
Now, I am not saying that there is no benefit to ministries geared toward different age groups. I think it is very important that children learn lessons at their level, connect with friends their age and have fun at church. These activities should take place outside of (before, after or on a different day) the main service. They should be an “in addition to” instead of a “substitute for.”
I am filled with satisfaction, contentment and hope for the future when I look to my right and left on a Sunday morning and see my daughters, Bibles open on their laps with notebooks in hand, praising the Lord alongside their mom and dad. I pray that this is just the beginning of a lifetime of worshiping God with one another.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.