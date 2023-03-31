St. George’s Episcopal Church was selected as a runner-up in Interfaith Power & Light’s Cool Congregations Challenge. The annual contest accepts applications from religious congregations around the United States who are doing work to address global warming by reducing their carbon footprint as they create models of sustainability within their communities.

St. George’s won a Sacred Grounds award for hosting The Table (a weekly farm-to-table food distribution program), composting the organic waste from that program, and creating a large pollinator garden. St. George’s was also recognized for promoting and supporting the nonprofit Downtown Greens’ expansion project to purchase the buffer land by Braehead Farm to preserve as green space for public enjoyment and agricultural training. The $500 prize was donated to the Downtown Greens’ project to help pay off its loan for the buffer.

“St. George’s Episcopal and the other national winning congregations are casting a vision for the kind of world in which they want to live, and then carrying out that vision with practical actions that make a real difference in creating lasting solutions to climate change,” said the Rev. Susan Hendershot, president of Interfaith Power & Light.

The Cool Congregations Challenge shows that people of faith are united by concerns about climate change and are taking action. The winners provide strong moral role models for their communities, and their activities have a ripple effect with people in their own homes.

Interfaith Power & Light is mobilizing a religious response to global warming in congregations through the promotion of energy conservation, energy efficiency and renewable energy. Learn more at interfaithpowerandlight.org.