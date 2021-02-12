St. George’s hosts weekend to explore power of storytelling

St. George’s Episcopal Church will host Brothers Luke Ditewig and Lucas Hall of the Society of St. John the Evangelist for their Lenten Weekend program, “The Power of Storytelling,” offered via Zoom on Feb. 27–28.

St. George’s invites the community to explore the power of storytelling to heal, unpack their identities and nurture their faith through interactive sessions facilitated by Brothers Luke and Lucas.

On Saturday, the brothers will lead a retreat and conversation, reflecting on stories from Scripture and personal lives. On Sunday, the brothers will offer the homily at the 9 a.m. service, broadcast via YouTube Live, and lead an adult forum conversation via Zoom at 10 a.m.

Rector Rev. Joe Hensley will facilitate a panel discussion from 2–4 p.m. Sunday that will include the brothers; local historian John Hennessy; St. George’s member Malanna Henderson, a playwright and historical fiction writer; and the Rev. Oshin Jennings of No Barriers Zen. Panelists will examine St. George’s story in the context of the community, historically, currently and with an eye toward the future.

The Lenten Weekend is an annual event at the historic church in downtown Fredericksburg leading into the 40-day season of spiritual renewal preceding Easter.