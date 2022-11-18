Stafford County faith leaders gather to serve community

Stafford County School Superintendent Thomas Taylor and Deputy Curtis from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Worship Watch program addressed faith leaders during a dinner in October. The dinner was hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and organized to bring together leaders of different faiths and allow them to coordinate efforts to serve the community. Discussions ranged from helping the county’s elderly residents struggling to overcome the social effects of COVID lockdowns to engaging youth and serving the community.