 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stafford County faith leaders gather to serve community

  • 0

Stafford County School Superintendent Thomas Taylor and Deputy Curtis from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Worship Watch program addressed faith leaders during a dinner in October. The dinner was hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and organized to bring together leaders of different faiths and allow them to coordinate efforts to serve the community. Discussions ranged from helping the county’s elderly residents struggling to overcome the social effects of COVID lockdowns to engaging youth and serving the community.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert