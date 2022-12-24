Stafford County faith leaders look beyond Christmas

As part of an initiative by the Rev. Dr. Frank Lacey of Touch Hearts Christian Center, an interfaith holiday program was held Dec. 17. The program featured Stafford faith leaders from multiple denominations and doubled as a venue to provide gifts for children who would have otherwise gone without this Christmas. The event focused on teens and pre-teens, who would not be covered by the Toys for Tots program, which provides gifts primarily for younger children.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and other area charities saw a 53 percent increase in requests for assistance this holiday season. Due to the increase, deputy Steven Curtis, the Sheriff Department’s Worship Watch coordinator, was concerned that there would be a shortage of donations. Surprisingly, the opposite happened. According to Curtis, “The community, through inflation, through an economic crisis, just poured out.”

The donations to both the Sheriff’s Office and the Toys for Tots program exceeded their needs. The surplus was distributed through local churches that have identified people in need.

Lacey’s initiative to coordinate community outreach efforts began three years ago when he joined forces with two other churches in Stafford County: Register Chapel Methodist Church and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Those faith leaders came together to identify needs in the community while also gaining understanding of each other’s resources and how they could work together to strengthen families in Stafford.

Their efforts expanded when they joined forces with Curtis, who provided a link to other faith leaders and also a greater ability to identify citizens in need.

Bradley M. Sant, president of the Stafford Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “We have enjoyed working with other churches, and Pastor Lacey has helped us come together in a way we never have before. We truly appreciate the positive changes that are occurring within Stafford’s faith community because of his efforts.”

Lacey said, “We are coming together because we want to have an impact beyond our walls … to bless those in our county, those who are in need.”

Their efforts range from helping the homeless, providing support for the elderly, and assisting families and children in need.

One of the ways area youth have been supported by this cooperation has been through the youth basketball league that is hosted through Register Chapel Methodist Church. According to Pastor Lyle E. Morton, they now have 20 teams of local area youth playing in the league, both boys and girls, between the ages of 10 and 18.

Pastor Paul Toelke from St. Peters Lutheran Church credits Lacey with helping to inspire his Christmas theme this year: Invitation.

This past year, the chaplaincy program, created by Lacey, supported families that were victims of fires by providing for their basic needs as well as holding a breakfast for firefighters to help strengthen first responders’ mental health. The chaplaincy program expanded this year, and they are looking forward to strengthening it in the future. Beyond identifying and meeting the needs of the various churches in the area, they hope to continue sharing resources within the faith community. Pastor Lacey also hopes that next year’s interfaith holiday service will include an interfaith choir.

Bishop Bennet Aboagye from Renew Life Worship Center offered these thoughts: “Christmas comes once in a year, but love is always. That’s what we stand for. We stand for love for all men. No prejudice.”

Pastor Emmanuel Cheetham of Touch Hearts added, “With your help, we can make the world a better place.”