Tappahannock ministry to host regional women’s conference

The Connect Women’s Ministry of Tappahannock will host the “Restore

Renew

Revive” women’s conference on March 18, 2023, at Essex High School for a day of praise, worship, fellowship and biblical teaching.

Author and leadership mentor Melissa Maimone of Raleigh, North Carolina, will be the guest speaker. With more than 15 years of experience speaking to women at churches, retreats and conferences, Maimone creates an atmosphere that welcomes authenticity, relationships and deep connection with God. She has authored two books, and her writings have appeared on Lysa Terkhurst’s Proverbs 31 blog, in Lifeway’s HomeLife Magazine and other media outlets. She’s been a guest on Christian webcasts, TBN and KKLA Christian radio, and has appeared on popular podcasts discussing a wide range of topics for women.

This year’s conference will also feature gospel singer, pianist, songwriter and recording artist, the Rev. Cora Harvey Armstrong of Newtown. “The Queen of Virginia Gospel Music” has been performing for more than 60 years, appearing at festivals around the country and all over Europe.

“I’ve been through so much—everything you can imagine,” she says. “But God has always, always kept me. He is my sustainer.”

Sarah Blackwell, worship director for Grace Covenant Church in Harrisonburg, will lead worship for the second year. Blackwell believes that we were all born worshipers and that our truest identity comes when we genuinely know the Heavenly Father we worship. She believes and is thankful that Jesus has redeemed her life.

The conference is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., doors open at 8:15 a.m. Ticket sales begin Jan. 1 and will be available at any of the hosting churches or online at bealembc.org/womens-conference. Early-bird registration is $35, available until Jan. 15. Registration after Jan. 15 is $40. Seating is limited.

The Connect Women’s Ministry is sponsored by Beale Memorial Baptist Church, Howertons Baptist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church.

For more information, contact Dale Mitchell at 804/443-2550.