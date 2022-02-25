The Table at St. George’s Receives a Generous Grant from The Honeywell Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation

The Honeywell Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation awarded The Table at St. George’s a $25,000 grant to support its ministry to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to those challenged with food insecurity in the city of Fredericksburg and surrounding counties.

This grant will help provide food and fresh product to The Table, a market-style food pantry and The Table in the World, an initiative which provides low-contact deliveries of fresh produce, eggs and cheese directly to community sites and organizations that serve diverse clients in need.

In 2021, The Table and TITW purchased more than 85,000 pounds of food from a local produce distributor and more than 850 crates of produce from a local farmer to distribute to those experiencing food insecurity. Those served include the young and aged, the able-bodied and the physically challenged, the unemployed and many who are working one or two jobs but are unable to earn enough to adequately nourish their families. Food provided by The Table/TITW and other such food operations can make a significant difference in the amount of food available to the people of our community, many of whom receive food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP.

The Table is grateful for the generosity of the Honeywell Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region and all who support St. George’s efforts to improve the lives of people living with food insecurity. More than 90 percent of funding for The Table comes from awards, donations, fundraisers and grants. In-kind donations are provided by corporations and local businesses.

For more information, contact Laurel Loch at 540/373-4133 or laurel.loch@stgeorgesepiscopal.net. Visit The Table at St. George’s Facebook page at facebook.com/thetableatstg.