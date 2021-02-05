The Table at St. George's Receives a Power of Change Grant from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

The Table at St. George’s recently received a $15,000 Power of Change grant from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to fund purchases of fresh food to be distributed through The Table in the World, an initiative of the church’s longstanding food ministry to the city of Fredericksburg and surrounding counties.

In March, COVID-19 concerns shuttered the church’s well-established market-style food pantry known as The Table at St. George’s. In response, the ministry’s leaders quickly decided to shift food distribution from a weekly indoor gathering, where clients chose from a selection of fresh foods and nonperishables, to a low-contact system. The Table fostered healthy eating by making fresh fruits and vegetables available throughout the year in an atmosphere that welcomed all in need. Continuing to serve in this capacity was imperative to the church’s mission to serve its neighbors. Building on the TITW initiative begun in 2017, the leadership implemented a plan to have fresh food delivered by two local farmers and a wholesale supplier directly to sites around the community. Each site stepped up to organize safe distributions to their constituents.