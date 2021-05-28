The Transurban Express Lanes Community Grant Program awards The Table a $3,000 grant

The Table at St. George’s, a market-style food pantry, has been awarded a $3,000 grant through The Transurban Express Lanes Community Grant Program.
Prior to the pandemic, The Table operated a physical market twice a day each Tuesday that distributed fresh produce, other perishables, as well as nonperishables to persons facing food insecurity.
“The mission of The Table is to grow a healthier community. Access to healthy food is simply the gateway to so much more. Working alongside each other, week after week, we learn each other’s stories, share laughter, tears, prayers, and songs. The Table is where we meet God and we are transformed. We discover that when all are welcomed, our world is transformed,” said the Rev. Will Dickinson, Curate at St. George’s Episcopal Church.
Since 2012, volunteers at The Table have welcomed patrons to pick the foods they need for their families. A Table shopper leaves with 25–30 pounds of food, 60 percent of which is perishable such as produce, fruit, protein and bread.
When the pandemic required St. George’s to suspend its weekly pop-up market, The Table expanded its existing Table In The World initiative and arranged for the delivery of fresh produce and eggs to populations of vulnerable persons. The Table volunteers rapidly expanded TITW to nine distribution locations, some in partnership with other organizations, to address food insecurity issues heightened by pandemic-imposed challenges, allowing more people to access fresh food in a safe manner.
This is Transurban’s second grant to The Table since 2019. More than 90 percent of funding for The Table comes from awards, donations, fundraisers and grants. Corporations and local businesses provide valuable in-kind donations.
For more information, contact Laurel Loch at 540/373-4133 or laurel.loch@stgeorgesepiscopal.net. To see The Table in operation, visit stgeorgesepiscopal.net/outreach-and-mission/the-table-at-st-georges.