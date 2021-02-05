Trinity Episcopal Church names new rector

The Rev. Cynthia McKenna has been named rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg. Mother McKenna comes from All Saints Episcopal Church in Corpus Christi, Texas, and also has experience in other parishes in Texas. She has served as a school chaplain in Oklahoma and spent many years as a psychotherapist in Texas, working with family issues, conflict resolution, survivors of trauma and clients with PTSD. She brings experience working with children, teens and adults and is particularly skilled in pastoral care. She began her employment at Trinity on Jan. 19.
The Rev. McKenna succeeds the Rev. Kent Rahm, who retired after 22 years as rector of Trinity.
The Parish will welcome McKenna with a drive-by delivery of notes, good wishes and photos of their families on Valentine’s Day.