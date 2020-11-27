 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WELCOME HOME: Congregation helps homeless transition into housing
0 comments

WELCOME HOME: Congregation helps homeless transition into housing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Maddie Slunt with baskets

Maddie Slunt (pictured), Gail Taylor and Missy Arp, members of Resurrection Lutheran Church, organized a collection of items needed by people who are transitioning from homelessness into permanent housing.

Maddie Slunt (pictured), Gail Taylor and Missy Arp, members of Resurrection Lutheran Church, organized a collection of items needed by people who are transitioning from homelessness into permanent housing.

Congregation members purchased bed linens, towels, paper products and other essential household items online. The purchases were sent to Slunt, who organized and delivered the baskets to Micah Ministries.

Resurrection Lutheran Church is broadening and continuing this ministry by committing to outfit an entire house. This is in support of the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care’s goal of getting 90 households out of emergency shelters and into homes by Dec. 25.

Thrivent Financial donated $250 to this mission. For more information or to donate, visit tinyurl.com/y3xrhhxo.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert