Word on the Street: A mountaintop is not the destination

If ending homelessness is the goal, I don’t always think Micah has done a very good job.
Still, after 15 years, there is always someone else in crisis, something more we could have done, or a different decision we might have made.
In my case, I chose a life’s calling because I wanted to make a difference; and for a long time, if the work didn’t take our neighbors, individually and collectively, to the mountaintop, I wondered if there was even a story worth telling. Our neighbors are often like that, too. If they can’t get it all together, put their past aside and show up in the ways the rest of the world expects of them, they stop believing they are even worthy of climbing the mountain.
What I have come to learn our churches did all those years ago, in creating Micah, was commit less to the mountaintop and far more to the valley work that alleviates the suffering. Sure, there have been many mountaintops in this journey: the opening of our respite house, welcoming hundreds of chronic homeless into a new home, and most recently, an opportunity to shelter almost the entire street population during the pandemic, to name a few.
But following God to a place of true reconciliation, always takes us back to the valley.
That’s the story of Jesus (Mark 9:2-9), as well.
In a recent sermon, Carla Pratt Keyes of Ginter Park Presbyterian in Richmond said suffering is necessary to be human.
Jesus was fully human and he chose to come down into our mundane life … and share in the difficulties of humanity, even death, she said. The disciples learned from Jesus, not by remaining on the mountaintop, but following him down the mountain and into the suffering.
At different points in the life of Micah Ministries, we’ve been asked to explain success. Funders usually want to know how many people we’ve served and how lives have changed. The community expects the harrowing tale of the street person who suffered and, with God’s help, finally has it all together. Although there are plenty of those mountaintops in our narrative, there’s a far better story in the relationships and experiences that relentlessly continue to journey with people in their suffering.
Recently, a number of our neighbors blessed me to share their story in a video interview. All of them talk about the valleys they have been through and the mountains they have seen or believe they are capable of scaling.
But no matter where they are in their story, they acknowledge the many ways they are still on the journey. Each, in their own way, is still meandering through grief, illness and sometimes addiction and other struggles. No one is a finished product; but what I find so profound in the contrast of “where they have been” to “where they are now” is that they all know they are not alone.
Climbing the mountain is certainly hard work. There is baggage to leave behind. There is survival gear to pack. There are tools to be utilized. But Jesus’ message f to his disciples on the mountaintop in Mark 9 might be most pivotal of all.
A mountaintop is merely a milepost. It is not the destination.
I don’t know if we will ever end homelessness, at least in my lifetime. But even if we could, the work of the church would still not be complete. Suffering does not stop at the doorstep of a house, the first day of a new job, when a plate of food is dropped in front of someone, or even following a baptism. Time and again, our neighbors will find themselves in the valley; and with God’s help, we will all come to learn that Christ is there, as well.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.
