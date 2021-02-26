Word on the Street: A mountaintop is not the destination

Jesus was fully human and he chose to come down into our mundane life … and share in the difficulties of humanity, even death, she said. The disciples learned from Jesus, not by remaining on the mountaintop, but following him down the mountain and into the suffering.

At different points in the life of Micah Ministries, we’ve been asked to explain success. Funders usually want to know how many people we’ve served and how lives have changed. The community expects the harrowing tale of the street person who suffered and, with God’s help, finally has it all together. Although there are plenty of those mountaintops in our narrative, there’s a far better story in the relationships and experiences that relentlessly continue to journey with people in their suffering.

Recently, a number of our neighbors blessed me to share their story in a video interview. All of them talk about the valleys they have been through and the mountains they have seen or believe they are capable of scaling.