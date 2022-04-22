Word on the Street: A perfect world

It was the second to last week before summer. I could hear the thump of the bass drum and rattle of the snare as the James Monroe High School Marching Band lined up outside my first grader’s elementary school.

Donned in cap and gown, the senior class filed off the buses and walked the halls, as admiring eyes of kindergartners soaked in the possibilities. I, on the other hand, sat in the school psychologist office trying to navigate the latest bump in my child’s wayward journey.

The incident that brought me there that day is less than important. The irony between what was going on outside and what I was feeling is where the story begins.

When you sign up to be somebody’s mother, there is a particular story that begins to form. Will they be a doctor, a lawyer or a world changer? Anything they do, of course, is wonderful. But they are your kid, and you’ve more than likely already decided how amazing they are. They’ll be smart. They’ll be funny. They’ll have lots of friends. Of all the things you do in life, they will be the most important mark you leave on the world.

When it turns out your child has a disability, that picture becomes an autostereogram—a magic eye photograph in which only you can see the three dimensions.

Soon after my son was diagnosed with autism, someone actually said to me, “I’m sorry, I know this is not the life you had hoped for him.” I know they were trying to be helpful, but I’ve never gotten over why autism had to change the life I hoped for him.

My son is smart. He is funny. He is in all ways, and more as he gets older, simply amazing. What makes me sad is that the world doesn’t get to see that because it thinks “perfection” has its own order.

Perfection on worldly terms pressures me as his mother to fix and repair, to mold him into the model student, the socially acceptable, the most well-rounded high school senior. It is rather unforgiving and inconsiderate of my son’s ability to analyze most situations quite differently. Although his perspectives stray far from what makes sense to most of us, I find appreciation for what his brain of a different sort can add to my own worldview.

Usually, my takeaway is a deeper empathy and a broader definition of perfection in myself and others.

It begs the question, actually, do we have to see perfection on our terms to believe it exists? Who defines that perfection and what of those who might see perfection with an entirely different lens?

I think of my son a lot when I interact with neighbors on the street. No matter how disheveled they are, I see a little boy who likes to play in the dirt. Despite the crazy things they might say, I hear a child who longs to be heard and understood. No matter what they smell like, I know there is a little baby inside them who someone once couldn’t hold onto enough.

Although each person’s story comes from very different social and economic circumstances, I know there is a mother or a father—biological or not—somewhere who did the very best they could within their own story to give that child a chance.

We doubt that story because the rough-on-the outside, tattered-on-the-edges and uncomfortable ways it challenges us to see the world does not fit the narrative we have written for ourselves about perfection.

God created a perfect world and, for those reasons, we think anything less than our own version of a Norman Rockwell painting can’t measure up.

When I think, however, about the ways God worked through exile and return, God feels so disorganized. When I ponder upon the crucifixion, the story that saved the world, perfection feels pretty messy.

Do we mean then, to suggest that God or God’s world is imperfect? Or is it, perhaps, exactly how it is supposed to be; and it is up to us to do whatever it takes to make God’s world work?

A favorite painting of mine is a Caravaggio called “The Incredulity of St. Thomas.” It is one of the messiest, most gruesome depictions I have seen of the moment Jesus invites the disciple Thomas to literally stick his finger into the place where the nails pierced his palms and sword penetrated his side. For me, it is an image that embodies perfection in the eyes of God.

Despite all of Thomas’ doubt and disbelief, Christ’s hand is bound tightly around the wrist of his follower. He guides Thomas’ finger deeply into the wound that took his life, under the eyes of two others who were not so brave to name their own disbelief.

There in this messy, broken place of unconscionable tragedy, we find both a risen Christ and a God who relentlessly invites us to enter a place in which all things are made right and good in the world.

There are no straight lines, no pre-emptive patterns and conformed edges, only the happenstance formation of the cross formed by the heads of those pictured.

It is a bloody, messy and painful wound that embodies the ultimate perfection.

In essence, God dwells perfectly in this man—the Christ—so that we might finally understand.

“Come to me,” God says, “with all your doubts, all your imperfections, all your brokenness.” Come to the wound, and join God—our heavenly parent—in the masterpiece we were created to be.

Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.