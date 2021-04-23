Word on the Street: A perfect world

It was the second to last week before summer. I could hear the thump of the bass drum and rattle of the snare as the James Monroe High School Marching Band lined up outside my first-grader’s elementary school.

Donned in cap and gown, the senior class filed off the buses and walked the halls, as admiring eyes of kindergartners soaked in the possibilities. I, on the other hand, sat in the school psychologist office trying to navigate the latest bump in my child’s wayward journey.

The incident that brought me there that day is less than important. The irony between what was going on outside and what I was feeling is where the story begins.

When you sign up to be somebody’s mother, there is a particular story that begins to form. Will they be a doctor, a lawyer or a world changer? Anything they do, of course, is wonderful. But they are your kid, and they are going to be simply amazing. They’ll be smart. They’ll be funny. They’ll have lots of friends. Of all the things you do in life, they will be the most important mark you leave on the world.

When it turns out your child has a disability, that picture becomes an autostereogram—a magic eye photograph in which only you can see the three dimensions.