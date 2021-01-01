Word on the Street: All of us need help finding the light

My husband and I would come to be very grateful for the love that surrounded us in those early days.

Verse 14 of John 1:1-18 in the Message version describes the coming of Jesus Christ like this, “The word became flesh and blood and moved into the neighborhood.” It speaks of God assuming human form and joining humanity in its joys and sorrows, pain and healing.

I did not know it at the time, but I still feel just that way about our church family and the simple acts of kindness showered upon us as we adjusted to the new life and lifestyle that had entered our household.

I think of this experience every time a member of our Micah community brings a child into the world. People like to throw showers and buy the cute baby things. It is not difficult to wrap a new mom of limited means with all the things, and then some. But knowing what my own church family did for me when I needed it most, I often wonder, who brings the meals?

Just before Christmas, I received a call from a mom who has been part of the Micah community since before there was a Micah. She needed a few things to make an older son’s Christmas complete and hoped I could help stock her up on diapers and formula for a baby coming in a matter of weeks.