Word on the Street: All of us need help from time to time in finding the light

There is nothing quite like the first cry of a newborn baby.

Not the one that announces its entrance into the world, but the one that breaks the silence that follows. After the doctors have gone, family and friends depart and all mama’s broken body wants to do is rest, the whimpering screech of that first cry marks the sound that everything is about to be different.

In the weeks after my first son was born, the weight of my newfound responsibility was heavy.

He was early.

I had not accepted my evolving identity as a mom.

And who knows what to do with all that baby stuff anyway.

I had only been home from the hospital about an hour when I would receive the first of many visits from my church family.

The pastor stayed just long enough to hold the baby, say a prayer and drop off Outback Steakhouse—prime rib, lobster tail, appetizers, salad and he did not forget dessert.

As he left, he said, “Stay tuned, folks will be feeding you for a good while.”

Every night, for what had to have been three weeks, someone from the church stopped by with dinner and breakfast for the next day. Homemade meals, restaurant meals, who-knew-you-could-mail-order meals; so many different variations of meals showed up at our doorstep.

My husband and I would come to be very grateful for the love that surrounded us in those early days.

Verse 14 of John 1:1-18 in the Message version describes the coming of Jesus Christ like this, “The word became flesh and blood and moved into the neighborhood.” It speaks of God assuming human form and joining humanity in its joys and sorrows, pain and healing.

I did not know it at the time, but I still feel just that way about our church family and the simple acts of kindness showered upon us as we adjusted to the new life and lifestyle that had entered our household.

I think of this experience every time a member of our Micah community brings a child into the world. People like to throw showers and buy the cute baby things. It is not difficult to wrap a new mom of limited means with all the things, and then some. But knowing what my own church family did for me when I needed it most, I often wonder, who brings the meals?

Just before Christmas, I received a call from a mom who has been part of the Micah community since before there was a Micah. She needed a few things to make an older son’s Christmas complete and hoped I could help stock her up on diapers and formula for a baby coming in a matter of weeks.

When I dropped off the goods, we spent a bit of time reflecting on the space for the baby that she had created in the tiny room she was renting and the hope she had for being a good mom. Mom has had a difficult life and hasn’t always made the wisest choices, but she really planned on “getting it right this time.”

A week later, her inconsolable tears rippled through the phone as she broke the news that her baby boy had been born with the cord around its neck. He didn’t make it.

Knowing that not even words could make it better, I offered up the only thing I knew to say, “How can I best support you right now?”

“Shrimp,” she sobbed.

Who brings the meals, I thought. And I then I sobbed with her.

The next day, as I drove a full tray of boiled shellfish to her house, I thought more about that passage from John 1.

The God who made the world, entered into it through Christ, and yet the people didn’t even recognize, nor did they welcome, the God who created them.

I did not know I needed to be fed in those early days. And I did not realize until many years later how much God was showing up at my doorstep through our church family and those wonderfully delicious meals.

It wasn’t really about the food and having one less thing to think about that meant so much. It was coming to grips with the abundance of love in my midst, and learning I could be a better me and a better mom because of it. In reflecting on my own experience, I know that my friend who lost her child is one of many who deserve that same kind of community but do not have natural access to it.

In the darkness of sorrow, overwhelm, loneliness and loss, all of us need help from time to time in finding the light.

In John 1, John the Baptist is lifted up as that such helper. While the scriptures remind us that he himself was not the light, “He came to show everyone where to look for the light.”

We do not have to be God, nor the Christ child to bear witness to the light, to embody the word in flesh and blood, and move into the neighborhood so that all of God’s creation might remember that the darkness does not overcome it.

Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.