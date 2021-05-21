Word on the Street: Be the voice of hope, the message of future, for our neighbors

NOT TOO long ago, our chaplain at Micah accused me of being the “Billy Graham of Street Church.”
Street Church is an ecumenical worshipping community for those who have experienced homelessness (and those who love them). It is a vision that has bubbled up in the Micah narrative in the last few years, as we have solidified our place in nearly every possible tangible solution. Despite our efforts, a deep void in our neighbors’ access to meaningful relationships and self-worth remains. And Street Church is just one way we have sought to reveal the wholeness God intended for them.
Our chaplain’s jest caught me a bit off guard because traditional evangelism is not particularly one of my spiritual gifts. In fact, I would go as far as admit that for most of my life I have avoided it, particularly when it comes to how I show up in the lives of our neighbors.
Evangelism lives in a place in my brain, unfortunately, that holds the things that can be harmful. I’ve witnessed any number of experiences through the years that subjected our neighbors to a required worship service before they could eat a meal. I once heard a neighbor describe how horrible they felt when they had to take communion on an empty stomach.
I’ve seen eager church groups load up sandwiches and survival supplies and set out looking for homeless campsites so they could preach the Gospel. While our neighbors always appreciate the food and support, it leaves an empty feeling with me to know those volunteers go away feeling good about themselves and never return to maintain and deepen the relationships they claim to form.
I’ve also never understood why people think the poor and homeless have never heard the gospel story. Some of the most profound theology I’ve heard in my life has emerged from the lips of our neighbors on the street.
It is true, however, that as Street Church has grown, I find myself quite frequently saying to neighbors, mainline church attendees, volunteers and others I come across, “Why don’t you join us for Street Church?” We don’t even have to be talking about Street Church, and it just pops into my head as a thing to say in passing or a way to close the conversation.
People turn me down a lot, at first. I get plenty of smiles and nods; and lots of people tell me week after week they are going to be there and never show up. But I’m always really excited when I hear from someone I have invited a few days later, or the person who has been talking about coming actually shows up. If they come once, more than likely they will come again and again. And before you know it, our community begins benefitting from the ways those folks learn to share their God-given gifts.
I guess you could say I have become an evangelist for Street Church because the excitement of growing this community and seeing how much it means to our neighbors is quite infectious. I have long since prayed that our neighbors who have struggled most deeply would one day be able to tackle their challenges and know without question they are not alone—and not just because one person is rooting for them, but because a whole community of people is cheering and praying for their success.
Quelling anxiety is different. Conquering addiction is different. Learning to live indoors again is different, when you know who your people are. The new problems of stability are not as scary in the context of community.
Dr. Edith Eger, a clinical psychologist and author who survived the Holocaust, tells of an incapacitating hopelessness often found among people who have experienced trauma. At the hour in which the U.S. military liberated the Gunskirchen concentration camp where she was being held, Eger herself had been left for dead among a pile of other bodies.
Those who could still walk meandered skeptically out of the now- open gates, she said. But only moments later, they returned and sat down. Having lost most everything and everyone they knew, the opportunity to start over, to be free, was almost more debilitating than everything else they had been through.
Just because the war was over did not mean they could all of a sudden return to what once was. Their lives, their homes, their families had been radically shaped by what had taken place.
They would never be the same, but many survivors would find a hope and a peace in learning they still had a choice.
“Our painful experiences aren’t a liability—they’re a gift,” she said. “They give us perspective and meaning, an opportunity to find unique purpose and our strength.”
From her experiences, Eger has helped countless trauma survivors free themselves from their own thoughts and move in a new direction of hope. In doing so, she joins people in their suffering and contextualizes it with a new narrative that they could not have come to on their own.
Romans 8:22-27 paints an equally powerful portrait of a spirit that frees humanity from the groans and pains of the world. The Christ who came, the Christ who died and rose again allowed God to join us eternally in our suffering. Hope is not in what once was, but in the many things that have not yet come into our line of vision. It is a future, through which we have a choice.
God cannot take away our pain, nor can we relieve the pain of our neighbors. But the least we can do is follow Christ’s lead, and sit down on the ground with those who think they can no longer go on. We, too, can be the voice of hope, the message of future, the quiet whisper against the roar of all that is holding them back.
“I’ve got you, I’ve got you,” it says. “The war is over. Come, and let’s do this together.”
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.