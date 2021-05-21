Word on the Street: Be the voice of hope, the message of future, for our neighbors

I’ve also never understood why people think the poor and homeless have never heard the gospel story. Some of the most profound theology I’ve heard in my life has emerged from the lips of our neighbors on the street.

It is true, however, that as Street Church has grown, I find myself quite frequently saying to neighbors, mainline church attendees, volunteers and others I come across, “Why don’t you join us for Street Church?” We don’t even have to be talking about Street Church, and it just pops into my head as a thing to say in passing or a way to close the conversation.

People turn me down a lot, at first. I get plenty of smiles and nods; and lots of people tell me week after week they are going to be there and never show up. But I’m always really excited when I hear from someone I have invited a few days later, or the person who has been talking about coming actually shows up. If they come once, more than likely they will come again and again. And before you know it, our community begins benefitting from the ways those folks learn to share their God-given gifts.