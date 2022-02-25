Word on the Street: Blessed and woe

In their book, “Beyond Homelessness,” Stephen Bouma–Predinger and Brian Walsh tell the story of Kenneth and Kenny.

Kenneth is a successful entrepreneur who lives in a high-rise in a major metropolitan city. He owns three houses. Kenny lives under the bridge beside a nearby ravine. His campsite is visible from Kenneth’s high-rise.

While Kenny may have no physical house to speak of, he has a community—albeit a network of people who also live under the bridge alongside him, helping each other survive. Kenneth, on the other hand, while quite well-off in terms of possessions, has no community. He is always traveling for work, using or fixing up his other homes on weekends; and there is no place or people to which he officially roots himself.

It begs the question, “Who is really homeless here?”

Both Kenneth and Kenny have a place, but experience deep displacement in their lives—one that can only be remedied in renewed connection, identity and love.

Luke 6: 17-26 is a place in the Bible of similar contrasts and reversals. Jesus speaks to everyone from a level place. All the people participating are on the same playing field. No one is more elevated, excluded, or deprioritized in the gathering that day.

Yet, what Jesus has to say to the crowd draws a critical conclusion about the world’s outward awareness of that very same equality.

The word “level” in the Bible often refers to places that are located as low as one can go. The open field for Jeremiah is where corpses lie. King Nebuchadnezzar set up his idols upon the flattened plain. The wide, dry wilderness, the fields in a drought are frequent visuals of disgrace, suffering, misery, hunger and mourning.

So here they are, Jesus, the crowd and the disciples, hanging out in a level place, yet absorbing a message that turns everything circumstantial upside down. The poor, the hungry, the weeping and hated are blessed, such that they will no longer have to know suffering. Meanwhile, the rich, the full, the laughing and respected, will find themselves with a whole lot less to celebrate.

Worth mentioning, as well, is how Matthew’s take on the same event elevated Jesus’ beatitudes speech to a mount vs. a level place. The parallel in these two accounts, therefore, reminds us that God calls us to a vshared place and a common family, where we all suffer when any one of us suffers. God paints a vivid vision for what that place might look like when nobody has to suffer.

Why then, is that splatter on a canvas delivered as such a visceral clash between blessing and woe?

God is experienced quite differently looking at the world from the top down vs. the bottom up. Passages like Luke 6 are pretty good news for the bottom, but from the top there are a whole lot of questions about what Jesus is trying to say.

Truth is, Kenneth and Kenny actually need each other for either one of them to experience the Kingdom of God. Kenny cannot live into the fullness of who he was created to be if he doesn’t even have a place to live. And Kenneth will never know the true meaning of shalom—the making right of his relationship with God, self, others and creation—if all his life is defined by is the things he owns. The potential for the relationship between a Kenneth and a Kenny in our world is exactly what this passage calls us to consider.

People on the bottom rarely have a choice to enter a relationship with those who are resourced to change their circumstances. When those on the top do get involved, it is often with the assumption that they are the only player bringing something of value to the table. The rich feel good about their role as a giver, the poor are receivers and that is often the extent of the relationship. Luke 6, however, suggests a future state where both top and bottom of society stand to be transformed. It is within the opposing social conditions described here that God promises a remedy.

The choice, therefore, is how the Kenneths of our world join with the Kennys and move together toward a realm that transcends both of their sufferings.

At a recent memorial service for one of our neighbors, we played Randy Travis’ country song “Three Wooden Crosses.” It was the favorite song of the man who had passed away, and his son suggested it as a meaningful tribute.

What I like about the song is that it tells the story of four very different people all headed for a common destination and starting from the same place. “A farmer and a teacher, a hooker and a preacher, ridin’ on a midnight bus bound for Mexico,” the song says. “One’s headed for vacation, one for higher education. And two of them were searching for lost souls.”

As it so happens, the bus they were riding in ended up in a tragic accident, in which three of the four of them died. The hooker, who happened to be the sole survivor, went on to leave her old life behind. She became the mother of a son who would later tell the story about how he came into possession of the Bible that belonged to the preacher on that bus and became a pastor himself.

Rooted in this story, there is a culminating message, “It’s not what you take with you, when you leave the world behind you. It’s what you leave behind you when you go.”

God’s story leaves us with a very similar message. In the beginning (Genesis 2:5), God placed all of humanity in the same place—a garden—and gave us all the same job—to cultivate and care for creation. Put simply… to dwell together and pursue thy kingdom come, on earth as it is in heaven. Yes, God made us all very different; and the relentless stories in the Bible of exile and return are only one such example of how much the human race has struggled to embrace and reclaim that level place God desires for us.

But the end of every struggle, the final destination for even the most complex of journeys, is that everybody goes home. We might change in our perspective and pursuit of that destination, but God’s story never changes. Things can fall apart, cities can be destroyed, people can be pushed into exile, and the world is made new and whole over and over again.

It is always how we look at the space between beginning and end, rich and poor, blessed and woe that determines how it is experienced.

Revelation 21 promises a new heaven and a new earth, at a time when suffering has passed away and God IS our neighbor, dwelling in community alongside us.

That is the kingdom of God. And the good news of the gospel story in Luke is that we don’t have to wait to experience it.

The kingdom is real and available right now.

Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.

Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.