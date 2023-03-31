Almost two years ago, I was taking one of my Micah friends — George — to an appointment. As we rode along, he asked me a question: “How come we don’t take up an offering at Street Church?”

I hemmed and hawed, as I explained our hesitancy to ask our Micah community to give of the little bit that they had. Most of our neighbors are currently or formerly unhoused. Even after getting back indoors, they struggle to make rent and keep up with basic responsibilities.

“But we all have something to offer,” he insisted, “even if it’s only the change in our pockets or the change in our hearts. It’s our job to give back.”

That Sunday, with George’s leadership, we talked to Street Church community about collecting a “change” offering. We began passing a basket with the expectation that the “change” placed in it could be a new commitment they offered to God, the pennies in their pocket, or whatever was on their heart.

Street Church offering has now become a special prayer time. As the basket is passed, our neighbors lift up their struggles and celebrations, their new commitments and prayers. Without fail, many of them throw in a couple dollars, nickels, dimes and quarters, as well. Our weekly collection now runs about $50 to $100; and throughout last year that added up to more than $5,000!

Where I was blind to our neighbors’ ability to give, George could see there was so much this community had to offer to God and to one another.

Have you ever been in a pitch-dark room long enough for your eyes to adjust? Your pupils widen just sufficiently that you can move about, maybe without injuring yourself. But after a while, expectations begin to wane. The darkness becomes an excuse for what you cannot do, simply because you cannot see any longer.

Through the characters that interact in John 9, Jesus offers at least two different perspectives on this darkness.

The blind man, who was born without sight, has never seen anything but darkness. He actually has no voice in the story — until Jesus engages him.

Everyone else — the disciples, pharisees, townspeople: They assume the man’s disability makes him incapable of anything but darkness. They are so caught up in the cause and effect of his physical affliction that they cannot see the human. Rather than ask “how can we heal?” or “how can we help?” they ask, “whose fault is it?”

We might ask … who is really blind here?

Where the man who suffered from physical blindness needed help to consider a life that transcended his darkness, the others could not see past their own assumptions. Everyone is given the opportunity to see that day … but some choose not to.

When the man returns to the village, those who knew him as a blind beggar have opportunity to receive the light available within this man’s newfound hope and healing. Instead of rejoicing with him, they send the message, “you are not welcome.”

They cannot fathom a world without this man’s darkness. They drag him before the Pharisees and put him on trial. They bring his parents in for questioning. So committed are they to an expectation of a deserving and undeserving world, that they do everything they can to stomp out the light that he has found.

They defend the darkness; and they send him away.

By entering into the blind man’s world, Jesus models what it is to be light in an often-dark place. It is possible, however, for the light to be right in front of us and be so convinced that darkness is the only option that we miss the role we can play in bringing about the kingdom we represent.

When Satan calls us to dismiss the light, whispering “there is no hope,” it is Jesus who declares, “go and wash.”

We often miss the light because God works through the least qualified, often less desirable.

People overlook the blind man because of his disability. They write him off for his supposed sin or perceived circumstance beyond redemptive power. David, before he was king, was the runt of Jesse’s litter. As a shepherd he was situated on the lower end of society, but his skills for tending a flock are exactly what God was looking for in a leader. And then there’s George, a now formerly unhoused neighbor who happened to grow up in the church but became homeless after a lifetime of loss and displacement. He ended up in our life, advising on what it meant to be the church exactly when we needed him.

George is one example of how we grow in relationship with God when we seek healing and communion with those who seem least significant.

Our neighbors, because of their circumstances, often function as if the only role they can play is as recipient. Like the blind man, their expectations of what they can accomplish in the darkness are obliterated.

But George’s question from years ago, has led me to see they are capable of so much more — even when they cannot see it themselves.

A few weeks ago, Micah Street Church heard about the relationship Shiloh Old Site has with the people of Haiti. They collected quarters to support 40,000 meals the church was packaging; some of our neighbors went to help.

Before that, our street community heard about the relationship that Fredericksburg Baptist had with a church being built in Tanzania. A group of Burundian refugees in their congregation has been raising money to support those they left behind. Hearing that they were a few thousand dollars behind on the resources needed to put the roof on the church, our community that knows what is to be without a roof was excited to provide a portion of its offering to complete that phase of the project.

But just as the darkness lowers our expectations, re-exposure to the light can be uncomfortable.

When Jesus says “As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world,” he is describing a matter of exposure. It was not that the blind man or his parents were being punished for their sin Jesus says. It was so the works of God might be displayed, or exposed, through him. The man did not know what he was capable of until the lights were restored to his eyes; it was easier for the people to ignore him when he lived in limitation. Now that the man knows sight, he can live into what he was created to be. And now that the people have seen a miracle, they can no longer use a person’s limitations to ignore parts of society.

Those who think they can see are so often blind to the truth, while the one who was blind is the one who sees. I didn’t know it at the time, but George imitated Jesus for me as a bold witness to the truth in the car that day. Because of his witness, our community got a little brighter, had a few less excuses and more power to participate in our greater kin-dom of Christian community.