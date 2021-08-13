Word on the Street: Caterpillar change

Ask a caterpillar if it wants to become a butterfly.
A brief gestational period as a worm, followed by a two week transformation through which they emerge a colorful being that flies rather than crawls to its destination.
Sounds promising, if you leave out the process of getting there.
Signing up to be a butterfly involves a grueling and painful metamorphosis
First, it goes blind. Then it digests its own organs and literally melts. Just as it begins to harden and re-shape, its spine rips open and a set of wings bursts from its back.
All while confined in the tight quarters of a cocoon.
Ask a caterpillar if it wants to be a butterfly… No way, Jose.
I happen to be one of those crazy fools who like change. I’m intrigued by possibilities. I’m not afraid of trying what may not immediately make sense. And I love to adapt and adjust so much that the plan I’m working from can sometimes change multiple times a day.
But the older I get, I am increasingly cognizant of how odd it is to be a person who likes change. Most people, I find, are comfortable. They have a routine. They know what they like, and they know what works for them. When tossed into a situation that alters that pattern or deviates from their plan, they aren’t very happy.
Comfort is frequently interpreted as being on the right track, fulfilling life’s purpose and even living into God’s plans. While I’d never suggest that God desires our lives to be uncomfortable, I will point out that in our state of comfort we may not even realize the richness that is still possible through risk, struggle and change.
Consider the context of Jeremiah 29:11, “ ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord. ‘Plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ ” Although the passage is often used to comfort those making difficult decisions and encourage those contemplating God’s will, the referenced “you” has nothing to do with the individual.
The verse, written to the Israelites just before they were conquered and enslaved by the Babylonians, is actually God’s way of telling a whole community, “change is coming, you aren’t going to like it, but trust me, its all going to work out in the end.”
It took 70 years for the Israelites to regain their prosperity, but God fulfilled his promise. And when he did, a more unified Jewish people who no longer worshiped idols had emerged.
Sorry if I’m the first to crush your love for that favorite Old Testament verse, but hopefully a slightly different perspective will inspire your forgiveness.
While Jeremiah 29:11 is not a promise of God’s intentions for the individual believer to prosper, it is a pledge of devotion and good intentions for the community of His people as a whole. In order for us to realize that prosperity, we have to respect the process of getting there, which often requires adaptation, evolution and change.
Yes, change is hard, gruesome and possibly painful.
But if a butterfly could choose to stay a caterpillar, we’d have way too many half-eaten leaves and a lot less flowers. The ecosystem depends on butterflies to cross-pollinate and create more caterpillars who have no choice but to become another butterfly.
Certainly, the good intentions in a collective number of lives can add up to global course alteration. But if we truly want the world to change, we have to be willing to accept our own metamorphosis.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.