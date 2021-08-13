Word on the Street: Caterpillar change

Comfort is frequently interpreted as being on the right track, fulfilling life’s purpose and even living into God’s plans. While I’d never suggest that God desires our lives to be uncomfortable, I will point out that in our state of comfort we may not even realize the richness that is still possible through risk, struggle and change.

Consider the context of Jeremiah 29:11, “ ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord. ‘Plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ ” Although the passage is often used to comfort those making difficult decisions and encourage those contemplating God’s will, the referenced “you” has nothing to do with the individual.

The verse, written to the Israelites just before they were conquered and enslaved by the Babylonians, is actually God’s way of telling a whole community, “change is coming, you aren’t going to like it, but trust me, its all going to work out in the end.”

It took 70 years for the Israelites to regain their prosperity, but God fulfilled his promise. And when he did, a more unified Jewish people who no longer worshiped idols had emerged.

Sorry if I’m the first to crush your love for that favorite Old Testament verse, but hopefully a slightly different perspective will inspire your forgiveness.