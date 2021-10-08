Word on the Street: Collective lament

I didn’t actually see her when I pushed through the church doors that sunny afternoon.
She had tucked herself in the corner inconspicuously.
If she hadn’t called after me, I would have missed her completely.
“Miss. Miss. Can you help me get to the church office?” she asked.
If her frenzied demeanor hadn’t given it away, the day-old hospital bands were enough to clue me in that she would be needing a lot more than what the church secretary could offer that day.
I asked her to come with me.
As we walked back to the Micah office, she shared her name and filled me in on her recent hospital stay and need for a place to shelter. “At the very least,” she said, “could I take a shower?”
I left her in good hands, and went on with my day.
A few weeks later, I was awakened by a 5 a.m. phone call from the police. In the middle of the night, a woman had been hit by a car while crossing a major intersection and died. She had no identification and was believed to be homeless.
Apparently, a body cannot be moved from a roadway until it has been identified.
Rush hour traffic was picking up, and the dispatcher asked if I would come to the scene to see if I knew her.
I rolled out of bed, jumped in my car and wove my way through the blocked traffic pattern.
All the way there, I contemplated the odds that I would actually know the woman. Of all the people who lingered on my heart that morning, I think I knew before I even looked at her. She was the happenstance woman who I had met just recently outside the church.
I have to admit that my image of ministry did not include nearly the number of dead bodies I have encountered on this journey. I much prefer the role of healer, hope-starter, accompanier, care giver, friend.
Yet, time and again, ministry takes me to this dark place of loss and unanswered questions. It is a place I visit so often that it can be hard to find the words to explain how I’m feeling to others who have not been there.
As I write this, our Micah community has just celebrated the life of our 22nd neighbor who passed away since January.
Nowadays, most of our neighbors are not on the street when they die. They die indoors, often in their own apartments; and it is usually one of our staff who finds them.
There was a time I would drown in the self-deprecating talk of things I could have done better. I would shake my fist at God for bringing our neighbors so far and then taking them quite rudely and abruptly from our world.
I have long since grown past the thinking that there is anything we could do better or different to prevent these deaths. I just think people can suffer less, be loved more and die better than we often find them.
In the Old Testament, God sends many a prophet to complete a mission. Often their efforts are met with discontent, ridicule and persecution. They lose friends, status and sometimes their own lives, leaving much to lament about the circumstances to which God calls the most faithful.
Jeremiah particularly is quite vocal about the risk in which he finds himself. He knows the suffering that is coming for his community. They are not just disinterested in responding restoratively to what he has to say, they are vengeful in their efforts to quiet his voice. Jeremiah weeps often, not just for his rejection and the fate that will come to those he loves, but also for the city and the ways the people’s disregard separates them from the love of God.
Like Jeremiah, I have come to understand this dark space in my heart as more than a longing for the lives so often cut short. I miss my friends, but their untimely, often lonely and tragic demise speaks to a greater cavern in our shared humanity. Ultimately, it defines how deep and wide the space that separates God from creation.
If the lives of our neighbors are only acknowledged by a handoff of ashes that have gone unclaimed, a blip of a news article in the instance of tragedy or a lineup of tents in Market Square every year on Homeless Person’s Memorial Day, we have lost complete and total sight of what it means to be a healthy community.
I share this story not to drag you into my sorrow, but to invite you into the covenant in which we were made. I grieve for neighbors who suffer daily in their plight to be fully known and fully loved. The community grieves because it so often sees this suffering and solutions seem beyond their comprehension. God grieves when humanity is so blinded by its individual sufferings that it cannot find the hope that is available in a collective lament.
It accomplishes nothing for me to grieve these neighbors on my own. It robs our current and formerly homeless of closure when they are not offered the space to remember their friends. Our community misses something when any life passes without reflection on the compassion, shown to its least significant members.
Our shared lament, is connected to God’s lament; and in working through that lament together is where we find hope and new vision for the kingdom God imagined for us.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.