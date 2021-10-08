Word on the Street: Collective lament

I have long since grown past the thinking that there is anything we could do better or different to prevent these deaths. I just think people can suffer less, be loved more and die better than we often find them.

In the Old Testament, God sends many a prophet to complete a mission. Often their efforts are met with discontent, ridicule and persecution. They lose friends, status and sometimes their own lives, leaving much to lament about the circumstances to which God calls the most faithful.

Jeremiah particularly is quite vocal about the risk in which he finds himself. He knows the suffering that is coming for his community. They are not just disinterested in responding restoratively to what he has to say, they are vengeful in their efforts to quiet his voice. Jeremiah weeps often, not just for his rejection and the fate that will come to those he loves, but also for the city and the ways the people’s disregard separates them from the love of God.

Like Jeremiah, I have come to understand this dark space in my heart as more than a longing for the lives so often cut short. I miss my friends, but their untimely, often lonely and tragic demise speaks to a greater cavern in our shared humanity. Ultimately, it defines how deep and wide the space that separates God from creation.