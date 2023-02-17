Every year, there is a city councilman who participates in the community’s annual point in time count. That is the one-day census, in which our community counts the number of people in shelters and places not meant for human habitation on a given night. Volunteers canvas the community, sometimes in the wee hours of the morning, looking under bridges, in parks or other spots that our unhoused neighbors are known to spend the night.

The councilman always gathers pictures of what he sees and posts them for people to consider.

This year, his message read:

UNSEEN FREDERICKSBURG

“As in previous years, I post photos I took during the yearly homeless count. As in my past posts, I let the pictures speak for themselves.”

Flipping through the pictures, there are piles of discarded tents and sleeping bags, trash, clothing and abandoned furniture, often soaking wet, covered in mud and twisted up together from the effect of rain and flooding.

There are also various indicators that somebody was trying to make the best of a bad situation. Some of the photos feature perfectly established campsites. One with a larger tarp crossing over a small tent, with jackets and other clothing hanging neatly from the support polls (as if it were someone’s closet). In one campsite, a sun-shaped windchime hung from a nearby tree. A multi-colored planter had been collected, maybe for growing something. A cot left out in the open had clearly once been someone’s bed, and two chairs with a jerry-rigged table sat longingly in the wide-open forest, waiting for someone to return for the next meal.

Whichever detail catches your eye, the visuals are jarring and easy to judge. And the posts usually solicit one of two responses:

The first: “What is wrong with “those” people?”

The second: There, but for the grace of God go I.

With the words of Matthew 7:1-14, 24-29 in mind, I’d like to propose a third response. Do unto others, as you would have them do to you.

The golden rule, as we sometimes call it, is a concluding passage to the well-loved and appreciated, Sermon on the Mount. It is what some scholars would call “Jesus’ greatest hits,” as the catchy, rhythmic sections between Matthew 5 and 7 are not thought to have come from one single gathering with Jesus. Rather, the Sermon on the Mount is thought to be a collection of Jesus’ many sermons, compiled by the early church to highlight themes about the Kingdom of God, Jesus’ identity and how Christ followers should live in light of those two truths.

There is no irony that the Sermon on the Mount begins with attention to the poor, the grieving, the hungry, the persecuted; and it carries us through various examples of how we are to be in the world for the stated “blessing” to be accessible.

Then we come to the seventh chapter passage, the grand finale of all Christ has called us to consider. “This is how you build a firm foundation,” Jesus says. “Not just for yourselves, but for all of God’s people.”

Perhaps we should call the album, “The People of the Rock.”

“It won’t be easy,” the lyrics read.

In fact, if it is too easy, you are probably doing something wrong. The passage says, “the gate is narrow and the road is hard that leads to life, and only a few find it.” When I think about these point-in-time count pictures paralleled with the work of our downtown churches, I might even add … it could be messy, muddy or heartbreaking; but that is exactly where Jesus’ greatest hits repeatedly call our attention.

The purpose of the church is to both recognize the suffering of the world and participate in that struggle. “Everyone who hears these words of mine and acts on them will be like a wise man who built his house upon a rock,” Jesus says.

Hearing and doing, means it is not enough to be a wise man with a firm foundation for ourselves. Being a “people of the rock” means relentlessly seeking opportunity for those who have yet to find their own foundation.

One of our formerly unhoused neighbors, who has now been a member of our staff for more than a decade, is often reminding us that behind every behavior is a feeling, and behind every feeling is a need. Entering places that are often the subject of judgement with an attitude of: “what’s wrong with those people?” or “there, but for the grace of God go I” is to focus on the behavior. It misses the feeling and denies the need. It retains the benefit of a firm foundation as a personal achievement vs. concern for the whole.

We cannot see clearly what the world is up to and how we are called to respond, our passage says, if we are so focused on the speck in our neighbor’s eye that we cannot acknowledge the log in our own.

It’s like having cataracts, a lens so cloudy that we cannot see that those who’ve built a house on sand don’t need our help with judgement, as they are often already judging themselves. Our eyes can only see the mess, not the people who are trying to make the best of it.

If our image of Jesus is he who associated with lepers, prostitutes and the least desirable of society, a hit list for becoming a “people of the rock” was never intended to situate some of us above others. It was to teach us to see clearly, to be a transformed people who are transforming the world by sharing the burdens of those still yearning to be whole.

On Christ a solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand. When I seek the rock available to you by offering the rock available to me, the love of God is actualized and we are all better for it.