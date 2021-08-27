Word on the Street: Entering the next chapter of the pandemic

It was the summer before we all got sucked into the pandemic.

Street homelessness was apparent in our community more than it ever had been. By apparent, what I mean is an unusual surge in street people bedding down on sidewalks, under business overhangs and in church doorways. For the first time in all my years of accompanying our neighbors, homelessness in Fredericksburg looked a lot more like something you would find in a metropolitan business district than an invisible reality living quietly in the underbelly of a historic city.

Late in the evening, I had been called to assess the rough sleeping that was going on at one of our churches. An inordinate amount of belongings were being stored around their property during the daytime and word was that it had become a popular campground in the evening hours.

When I arrived, I found more than a dozen of our neighbors bedded down in the open air of our city.

I’ve spent my whole life in Fredericksburg. As a child and even a young adult, homelessness was invisible enough that one could easily move about the community and not know that some of our neighbors were spending nights and even years making their homes in places not meant for human habitation.