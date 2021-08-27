Word on the Street: Entering the next chapter of the pandemic

It was the summer before we all got sucked into the pandemic.
Street homelessness was apparent in our community more than it ever had been. By apparent, what I mean is an unusual surge in street people bedding down on sidewalks, under business overhangs and in church doorways. For the first time in all my years of accompanying our neighbors, homelessness in Fredericksburg looked a lot more like something you would find in a metropolitan business district than an invisible reality living quietly in the underbelly of a historic city.
Late in the evening, I had been called to assess the rough sleeping that was going on at one of our churches. An inordinate amount of belongings were being stored around their property during the daytime and word was that it had become a popular campground in the evening hours.
When I arrived, I found more than a dozen of our neighbors bedded down in the open air of our city.
I’ve spent my whole life in Fredericksburg. As a child and even a young adult, homelessness was invisible enough that one could easily move about the community and not know that some of our neighbors were spending nights and even years making their homes in places not meant for human habitation.
Truth be told, Fredericksburg’s population of homeless has always been small enough and discrete enough that spending time in the trenches—serving at a community meal, volunteering at Micah or going out of the way to make a connection—was the surest way to recognize who had a house and who didn’t. People just haven’t, at least historically, slept in places that catch the public eye, as we’re used to experiencing in larger city centers.
But in that summer of 2019, local tolerance for setting up tents in wooded areas had dwindled. The demographic of who existed in our community without a home and how they rationalized survival was also changing. The younger ones gave less attention to discretion; and the physical limitations of elderly and disabled neighbors made traditional “camping” scenarios less feasible.
In the months that followed, there would be many questions.
From community leaders: Is homelessness increasing?
From our neighbors: What can Micah do to help us store our belongings?
From critics: How can you be sure what you are doing is actually helpful and not harmful to our city?
I mourned these questions.
God had brought us so far. It was only 15 years ago people would hear that I worked with the chronically homeless and remind me this was a segment of neighbors who could not be helped.
I knew we had demonstrated otherwise. I knew that an always pursuing, never-give-up-on-you, relentless love for neighbor had breathed hope and promise, hundreds of times, into the most seemingly lost of causes.
And yet, all the commentary could consider was that which was plain and visible to the naked eye.
Things would get scarier in months to come.
Just as we were discerning this sudden evolution from hidden to urban homelessness, the world would find itself needing to stay home and to stay safe from the spread of COVID-19.
But our neighbors had no place in which to shelter; and even the shelters with potential to serve them had become impossibly difficult to socially distance.
My grief kept me up at night.
My waking hours became a hustle for rooms where people could safely shelter.
My prayer: for resources to respond appropriately and that the risks for caring for our neighbors in person would not catch up with our team.
One year later, it feels surreal to reflect on those early days of the pandemic. Crisis resources made it possible, for a time, that every neighbor on the street could be offered a safe place to stay. The hospitals, the police, the jails and local government have taken notice. It turns out, when neighbors do more than survive, it is good for all of us.
As we enter the next phase of pandemic, we give praise for the distress God has brought us through. We know that the deaths and spread of COVID-19 among persons experiencing homelessness in the Fredericksburg region could have been catastrophic. And we are thankful that the coming together of God’s people in this time of crisis has made room for all neighbors to experience safety, shelter and new eyes for the kind of community we can be.
How, then, are we to respond as the tide turns again toward the things we thought we had left in the past—the distress we thought we had overcome?
The pandemic has not gone away.
Relationships have burst wide open under the pressures of shelter in place; and those catastrophes are already bringing new neighbors to the street.
Meanwhile, the clock ticks on resources to care for them.
Finding housing has never been more challenging, as is hiring people who are called to come alongside.
Many a psalm of King David roots us in the everchanging rhythms of God’s world. Psalm 30, particularly, honors this restless back and forth from prosperity, to pit, to praise. It is the tension between these things that reveals God’s eternal goodness.
I am continuously humbled in the moments I think I have it all figured out. It is then that God unveils just one more mystery of life and ministry.
I have witnessed suffering so severe that God seems absent. At times, the burdens of what our neighbors endure feel so heavy that even I wonder if God has abandoned us.
Yet, I keep coming back, continue asking questions and leaning into the tension of hope and sorrow. I have learned that all things come in seasons, and God is present through it all.
My angst, these last few months, lures me on many late-night walks from my home to areas our neighbors are known to settle in for the night.
The need, it haunts me.
I don’t want us to go back to the urban homelessness we experienced before the pandemic.
But it is this same discomfort that gets me out of bed the next morning. It urges me to try again, to do more, to think differently.
And maybe, that’s where God wants us.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.